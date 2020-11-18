Gordon and Tana Ramsay's intimate home photo display revealed Tana made an appearance from the space on Loose Women

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana appeared from the couple's family home for an interview on Loose Women on Tuesday, and we couldn’t help but notice the backdrop.

She had set up her camera in front of a series of exposed shelves, where the couple keep a combination of framed photographs and ornaments – including two cats and a Michelin man style clock - on display.

It was the pictures that we liked most: one featured Tana and her eldest son Jack in a silver and white frame on the bottom row of shelves, while another on the row above showed a glimpse of Gordon and the couple's daughter Megan, in the same style of photo frame.

Tana Ramsay appeared on Loose Women

Gordon and Tana own a total of three impressive homes: one in London, another in Cornwall and a third in Los Angeles.

Along with their children Matilda, Oscar, Jack, Megan and Holly, the couple are currently staying at their property in Cornwall, where they also isolated during the initial coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year.

They often share glimpses inside of their properties, and on Saturday, Gordon revealed the incredible view from the living room at their £6million Cornwall beach house.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's Cornwall home view

It offers panoramic views of the ocean and countryside via sweeping windows, while the family also have an expansive private garden of their own.

Their outdoor space even has its own private pool, which Gordon had installed for just over £100,000. Another recent image showed that the feature has been drained for the winter months, after the family enjoyed plenty of time in it during the summer.

A selection of outbuildings are also situated in the garden, which Gordon had built with eco-friendly style roofs.

