10 best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: Gaming laptops, MacBooks & more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best shopping events in the calendar, especially if you're after more expensive items such as laptops.

Whether you're having regular Zoom calls with your boss, binging Netflix series or gaming with friends, 2020 has never been a better time to invest in a new work or personal laptop - especially on Black Friday!

So if you are finding it hard to share computers at home with the rest of your household or are looking for a star gift this Christmas, then take a look at the best discounts you can get your hands on this year...

How to get the best laptop deals this Black Friday

To make sure you get the best deals, have a good idea of what type of laptop you want and what your budget is, and be flexible on the brand. With the pandemic, most shops have chosen to make it a month of Black Friday sales rather than just having it all on one day or week.

Whether you're working from home or gaming with friends, Black Friday offers laptop deals for everyone

This applies to Cyber Monday too, which traditionally follows Black Friday with technology and computing deals. You’ll have the best chance of securing a bargain if you bookmark and check the relevant pages daily. Amazon, Very.co.uk, AO and Currys' are already listing deals each day and they are selling out quite fast.

Acer started its sale on 17 November, while Argos, and John Lewis will both be sticking to 27 November.

Choosing laptop specs

There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new laptop – are you after a touch screen or high screen resolution? Do you need certain graphics capabilities? Or, if you plan to store a lot on your laptop and want a long term investment, is memory most important?

Before jumping headfirst into any deals, make sure you take the time to check the key specs, such as RAM (memory), CPU (central processing unit) and screen resolution (for example, retina). Obviously, the more advanced versions, the higher the price will be.

How much you need to pay for your laptop

Of course, everyone has a budget in mind, depending on what they need from their laptop. Here's a quick breakdown of the price you should expect:

1. Less than £350

Some Windows laptops and Chromebooks fall into this category, but they offer more basic functionality. Great if you're looking for lightweight options and want to perform office tasks, browse the internet and perhaps stream multimedia.

2. Around £800

With a jump up to around £800, more mid-range laptops become available, including some Apple MacBooks. This means better capabilities for photo editing, video streaming and games as well as a better speaker and screen resolution.

3. Over £1000

High-end and gaming laptops are often among the higher price brackets, but they are great for graphic design, video editing and, of course, gaming. They tend to include 8 to 16GB of RAM and at least Intel Core i7 processor.

Shop the best Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga C630 13in multimode laptop – was £999, now £699.99, Lenovo

This promises the best combination of mobile computing and a laptop format. It has a thin design, touchscreen and over 25 hours of battery life. The Yoga C630 runs Windows on the latest Snapdragon 850 processor and has 4G connectivity. Good for working and entertainment wherever you are.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6in – was £379 and is now £279, Currys

Get all the quality of the Lenovo brand without the same hefty price tag and save another £100 on the price in the Black Friday sale. Perfect for Christmas presents, this model is lightweight and promises nine and a half hours battery life. It’s powerful enough for surfing, office tasks and streaming multimedia. Features an AMD A3020e processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14in – was £668.99, now £571.12, Dell

Save £151.87 on this office laptop by using the code BF12 at checkout. Features include an 11 Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD memory. Graphics memory is shared, but there is still enough power for most games and for streaming video.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, was £899 now £699, Amazon (accessories not included)

A portable and lightweight laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is suitable for drawing, typing and playing. Features include up to 10.5 hours battery life, a 10 Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and even facial recognition.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Alienware Area 51M R2 17.3 in – was £3,499.99, now £2,999.99, Very.co.uk

This is a fantastic saving of £500 on one of the most powerful gaming laptops available. It is also ideal for graphic design and video editing. Features include the latest 10th generation Intel processor and 8GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2080 Super Graphics.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV 15.6in – was £1,099.99, now £999.99, Amazon

An affordable gaming laptop based around an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, it still provides a decent gaming performance. Features include graphics from an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor with 6GB of dedicated memory and 16GB of RAM. It comes with Windows 10.

Best Apple laptop deals for Black Friday

Apple doesn't participate in the Black Friday sales but that doesn't men you can't find a bargain from other retailers.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13in - was £1,299, now £1,181, Amazon

The latest, thinnest and lightest laptop from Apple is reduced by £114 with this sale offer. It promises all-day battery life, has a 13in Retina display with True Tone technology and a backlit Magic Keyboard.

Best Huawei laptops for Black Friday

Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8in – was £499.99, now £449.99, Huawei

As well as saving 10% on the price in the Black Friday sale you get the flip cover, keyboard and M-Pen included for free making this a good budget compromise between a tablet and an ultra-thin laptop. The screen technology used significantly reduces blue light so it is healthier for your eyes.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2020 i7-10510U 13.9in – was £1699.99, now £1,399.99, Huawei

Save £300 on this powerhouse laptop and you’ll also get a free Huawei Sound X (worth £299.99), Leather Case and Bluetooth Mouse Swift in the Black Friday sale. The battery promises 13 hours of video playback on one charge, and 15 hours with most regular office and school applications. This has the lastest 10th Gen Intel i7 processor. Drop down to an i5 processor and you can get almost identical specifications for £1,099.99 instead of £1,399.99.

Best HP laptop Black Friday deals

The computing giant HP is waiting until 27 November to release its own deals. However other retailers have some early bargains.

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14in - was £699, now £599, Currys'

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop with a good performance, then this is ideal. It is suited to all office tasks. The powerful Intel Core i7 processor will help make up for the integrated graphics in most games. Other features include 10 hours battery life, Windows 10 and 8GB memory.

