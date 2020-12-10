Kelly Ripa gives fans a glimpse inside foyer of jaw-dropping NY townhouse The star was just reunited with her husband Mark Consuelos

What a way to welcome guests!

Kelly Ripa lives in a beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host led fans through the foyer of her NY pad in a video on Instagram Story recently and it blew her fans away.

Kelly was showcasing the beautiful bouquet of flowers she had received for her 50th birthday, but her picture-perfect surroundings couldn't be ignored.

The stunning, white flowers were placed on a glass table beneath an enormous chandelier and her home would not have looked out of place in Architectural Digest.

The stunning property is the main residence for Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

It is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where she films her show.

Kelly's home is beautiful

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and certainly looks like luxury living.

That's not to say they don't have other homes in their property portfolio though.

The family spent most of the COVID-19 lockdown at their Hamptons mansion and were able to visit their holiday home in the Caribbean as well.

Oh, and did we mention they are the proud owners of a house in Colorado too?

Kelly rang in her 50th at her Manhattan townhouse

Unfortunately, Kelly had to spend her birthday away from her husband of 24 years as he was in Vancouver shooting the latest series of his show, Riverdale.

But they were recently reunited after several months apart when Mark returned home and the family enjoyed an incredible meal together in the comfort of their palatial home.

In his absence, the couple kept in touch with video calls and sweet messages and on her milestone birthday Mark even had a live chat with her on TV.

Kelly's children made an effort too and recorded a surprise video for their mum, but she was then forced to apologise to them for being "mean" when they turned up at her house to film it.

Kelly has several properties

"It’s all coming into focus. I literally walked into the house the other day and I was like 'what are you all doing here?' I was so mean to them," she told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, after seeing their message.

"I was like 'what are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?' Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

