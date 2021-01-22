﻿
amazon-projectors-movie

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amazon has big deals on TV projectors - it's time to revamp your lockdown movie nights

Popcorn at the ready!

Rachel Avery

With cinema doors in the UK currently closed and everyone staying at home due to the pandemic, a night out at the flicks is something we can only dream of. However, with at-home projectors growing in popularity, you can now bring the big movie screen experience into your own home. From handy portable devices to cinematic-quality machines, there is something for everyone on sale at Amazon

RELATED: Stacey Solomon wows fans with her at-home movie projector

If you’re seeking Cannes film festival level of projection, then you’ve come to the right place - this projector will provide a high-quality picture to impress your bubble.

Top review: "I installed the product as soon as I received it and it was simple. The huge size has replaced my traditional TV set, allowing me to experience the feeling of enjoying a movie theatre at home. Its brightness is sufficient, and the display is clear. The lumen of the projector plays a key role."

projector-screen

Projector with screen, £109.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

MORE: Amazon is selling an amazing wearable blanket and it's the lockdown product we all need!

DISCOVER: 30 Homeschooling supplies you need for lockdown 3.0

A portable projector that's both pretty and practical – this retro-style machine can easily be used in the garden or taken on holiday.

Top review: "Nice compact mini projector. Can be connected to most types and styles of Android or Apple device. Does not connect through Bluetooth… Rather easy to set up and use. Has a crystal-clear picture and sound quality. With its size being compact it is very easy to take on your travels doesn't take a lot of room and it is easy to carry. Great value and quality can be used in so many different ways and places."

projector-mini

Mini projector, £69,99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you’re on a budget, this one is ideal. It’s simple and does the trick – just simply plug in and project your chosen film onto your ceiling or wall.

Top review: "After reading such positive reviews, I was convinced to buy this projector by my son, who is very happy with it and it really works well with all devices mentioned. It's not necessary to buy a screen but if you want you can. Picture quality very good without a screen. I'm very happy with my purchase."

projector-film

Basic projector, £59.49, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about amazon

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.