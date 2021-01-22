Amazon has big deals on TV projectors - it's time to revamp your lockdown movie nights

With cinema doors in the UK currently closed and everyone staying at home due to the pandemic, a night out at the flicks is something we can only dream of. However, with at-home projectors growing in popularity, you can now bring the big movie screen experience into your own home. From handy portable devices to cinematic-quality machines, there is something for everyone on sale at Amazon…

If you’re seeking Cannes film festival level of projection, then you’ve come to the right place - this projector will provide a high-quality picture to impress your bubble.

Top review: "I installed the product as soon as I received it and it was simple. The huge size has replaced my traditional TV set, allowing me to experience the feeling of enjoying a movie theatre at home. Its brightness is sufficient, and the display is clear. The lumen of the projector plays a key role."

Projector with screen, £109.99, Amazon

A portable projector that's both pretty and practical – this retro-style machine can easily be used in the garden or taken on holiday.

Top review: "Nice compact mini projector. Can be connected to most types and styles of Android or Apple device. Does not connect through Bluetooth… Rather easy to set up and use. Has a crystal-clear picture and sound quality. With its size being compact it is very easy to take on your travels doesn't take a lot of room and it is easy to carry. Great value and quality can be used in so many different ways and places."

Mini projector, £69,99, Amazon

If you’re on a budget, this one is ideal. It’s simple and does the trick – just simply plug in and project your chosen film onto your ceiling or wall.

Top review: "After reading such positive reviews, I was convinced to buy this projector by my son, who is very happy with it and it really works well with all devices mentioned. It's not necessary to buy a screen but if you want you can. Picture quality very good without a screen. I'm very happy with my purchase."

Basic projector, £59.49, Amazon

