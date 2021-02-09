Oprah Winfrey's $100million home is another world – and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are neighbours Oprah lives in Montecito, nearby to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Oprah Winfrey's main home is in Montecito, California. She originally purchased the 70-acre estate for $50million in 2001, although it is now believed to be worth a whopping $100million.

It is comprised of various properties, including the main 23,000sqft mansion where Oprah resides, which boasts several living rooms, a library, a kitchen, two home cinemas, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

She shares the house with her long-term boyfriend Stedman Graham, and has revealed several areas inside since the pandemic began. What's more, Oprah is now neighbours with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after they moved to the area in June 2020. In fact, Oprah recently posted a video showing a basket of Thanksgiving gifts that she said her neighbour "M" had sent to her, with a crown emoji alluding to Meghan's royal status. See inside Oprah's incredible estate...

Oprah Winfrey's home cinema

Oprah's house has two home cinemas, one of which she unveiled in a past video. It has an enormous projector screen taking up an entire wall, as well as a sofa and several armchairs.

Oprah Winfrey's kitchen

Oprah's kitchen is designed with cream wooden cupboards and natural wooden worktops. There is an island in the middle of the space, lined with matching wooden stools.

Another video taken in the kitchen showed that there are metal bird figurines mounted upon one wall, and a large skylight in the ceiling.

Oprah Winfrey's dining room

Oprah's dining room exudes grandeur with double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains draping along the floor, and an expansive dining table lined with wooden chairs with white seats. She previously shared a video showing how she had decorated the table for friend and CBS News star, Gayle King's birthday.

Oprah Winfrey's hallway

Oprah offered a look in the hallway of the home as she celebrated the New Year with friends and family. Like the rest of the house, it has double-height ceilings and is decorated with a muted cream and wooden scheme.

Oprah Winfrey's office

Oprah has her own private office, curated with white cupboards, exposed bookshelves, and wooden flooring. She has a brown leather swivel armchair with gold metallic wheels.

Oprah Winfrey's bedroom

Oprah and Stedman have a wooden four-poster bed with a cream fabric topper and white linen curtains framing the edges. The bed is dressed in white linen, and there is a curved vintage dresser with a mirrored front as seen behind Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey's living room

One of Oprah's living rooms has French doors leading out on to a terraced area. Inside, there is a cream and grey striped corner sofa.

Another living room in the home has a large L-shaped cream sofa dressed with grey and brown cushions, alongside a wooden dresser positioned against one wall.

Oprah Winfrey's library

The house even has its own library, as seen behind Oprah in this shot. It has tall bookshelves and several seating areas.

Oprah Winfrey's garden

Outside, Oprah has plenty of space to enjoy, and she has positioned a grey hammock between two trees.

