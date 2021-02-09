Dolly Parton's retro home with husband Carl is fit for a country Queen Dolly and Carl have lived in the same house since 1999

Dolly Parton has lived in the same home in Brentwood, Nashville, since purchasing it in 1999 for $400,000. She shares it with her husband, Carl Dean, and according to the Kiwi Report, it features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel and a farm. Since the pandemic began, she has unveiled more of the inside than ever before, and it's one of the most charmingly retro homes we've ever seen. Take a look.

SEE: Who is Dolly Parton's husband? Everything you need to know

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes of all time

Dolly Parton's kitchen

Jolene singer Dolly previously invited Reese Witherspoon into her home back in 2018 to film the first episode of Reese's YouTube series, Shine On. They filmed from the kitchen, showing that it is fitted with white wooden cupboards, and a brown central island with white marble worktops. Dolly's appliances are silver, including two dishwashers, a double fridge and a double oven.

READ: The most beautiful celebrity kitchens of all time revealed

MORE: Celebrity homes seen during lockdown - the most epic properties

Dolly Parton's music room

Dolly has her very own music room, complete with a black piano. It's decorated with cream walls and patterned green carpet, as well as rouched floral blinds.

Although unclear whether it's in the same room, Dolly also has an enormous collection of awards from her career in one room, complete with a large painting honouring her achievement of selling 100 million records worldwide. In keeping with the vintage theme of the home, it features patterned wallpaper and wooden furniture.

Dolly Parton's living room

Dolly's living room features a cream leather armchair and a small mirrored side table holding a bubble lamp and a butterfly ornament.

A video filmed from a different angle in the room showed that other furniture includes a brown sofa with burgundy and brown patterned cushions, and a floral burgundy rug.

Dolly Parton's hallway

Dolly's hallway is painted light yellow and has a wooden stair bannister. She has also added a retro wooden side dresser at one side, and a glass candle lantern in the corner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.