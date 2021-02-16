We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is the queen of home organising and cleaning hacks, and who can forget the incredible window cleaner she bought for fiancé Joe Swash?

Well, we have good news – it's now on offer on Amazon for just £46.29 down from £79.99, but only for a limited time so hurry if you want to get your hands on it! The sale ends at midnight on Tuesday, 16 February.

The handheld Kärcher window vacuum offers streak-free cleaning for windows, tiles and worktops, which is perfect for those constantly washing up after pets or children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe Swash was thrilled with the new Kärcher Window Vac tool

Stacey first showed off her new purchase back in June 2020, when she wanted to clean the lounge doors of her Essex home. Sharing a video of Joe constructing the new home tool, the Loose Women star wrote: "I've never seen him so excited. Happy Father's Day Hoe."

After testing it out for the first time, Joe was so pleased that Stacey joked they may have a new baby on the way soon. "At this point, I'm actually not sure I bought this for him or for myself. I'll be pregnant in no time," she joked.

Kärcher Window Vac, was £79.99 DEAL PRICE: £46.29, Amazon

The brand's car and home pressure washer is also currently 32 per cent off on Amazon – and it's another of Stacey's favourite cleaning products!

Kärcher K4 Premium Full Control Car/Home Pressure Washer, was £339.99 DEAL PRICE: £220.99, Amazon

Costing £220.99, the Kärcher K4 pressure washer is suitable for everything from removing stubborn stains on walls to cleaning decking and even cars. It includes a foam nozzle and car shampoo, a rotating brush that is great for use on bikes, and a strong fan jet for patios.

Speaking of the product, Stacey previously told fans: "Honestly annoyed I didn't discover this one sooner."

High praise, indeed! With the minutes and hours ticking down before the products return to full price, we'd recommend acting fast for some serious savings. If it's good enough for Stacey...

