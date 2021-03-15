Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic The news anchor lives in the Hamptons with her husband John Molner

Katie Couric lives in the Hamptons, after previously residing in New York with her late husband Jay Monahan, who sadly died in 1998. Speaking to Cottages and Gardens, she explained that she is "really a beach person" and that she also has "lots of great friends" in the area, so it made sense to move there.

Upon finding her dream property, she added: "The rooms were spacious and had lots of sun. As soon as I walked in, I could picture my family being there. Its proximity to town was convenient for my daughters, and I was close enough to the ocean, on a pretty street that wasn’t very busy. It met all the requirements."

The house she now shares with her husband John Molner (she also has two daughters, Elinor, 29, and Caroline, 25) features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, and Katie called upon her sister and architect, Clara Coucic Batchelor, to help her design the interiors. Take a look…

Katie Couric's kitchen

Katie's kitchen is designed with white cupboards, black worktops, and grey tiled walls. She also has a central island with a white worktop.

Katie Couric's dining room

Katie's dining room is furnished with a lengthy wooden dining table and minimalist wooden dining chairs, while a huge open log fireplace with a cream stone surround and tiled insert offer a cosy feel.

Katie Couric's living room

Katie often appears from a reception room in the home with one wall formed of floor-to-ceiling exposed white bookshelves. There is also a traditional oak piano at one side, and a matching oak table.

Another reception room in the home has a cream leather couch with patterned cushions, and cream pillars that lead to a winding staircase, seen in the background of this image.

Katie Couric's garden

Katie's garden has its own outdoor pool, a large lawn space, and a terrace area where she previously shared a photo of her friend.

Katie has an additional terrace elsewhere at her home, which she has furnished with modern grey and black furniture, grey and white rattan candle lanterns, and a bohemian style rug.

Katie Couric's bedroom

One of the bedrooms at Katie's home is decorated with pink and white patterned wallpaper, and motivational wall hangings, including one that reads: "You got this girl." The space also appears to have an en-suite bathroom as seen in the corner of a past photo shared by Katie.

