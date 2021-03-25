GMA's Robin Roberts' home with partner Amber Laign could be a hotel The GMA host and her partner Amber Laign live in Connecticut

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign, and a previous post shared by Robin gave fans a clear look at an area of the couple's beautiful country-style kitchen.

Robin took to Instagram with the snap as she presented Good Morning America from home during the pandemic, alongside her pet dog Lukas.

She captioned it: "This morn on @goodmorningamerica my "pawducer" @lil_man_lukas and I intently watching @lara.spencer adorable rescue pup #Riva showing us the #paw-gress she's made working with a trainer. Way to go Riva! #Getyourrescueon," along with a series of emojis.

Robin Roberts' kitchen

Robin was seen sitting in front of a wall that has been painted sky blue, while the kitchen has been fitted with two large drinks coolers with glass fronts, and cupboards designed with rustic oak wooden doors, and cream marble worktops above.

Adding to the hotel-like vibe seen in the fridges and sleek cupboards, Robin showcases a large vase of bright yellow flowers, while two framed photographs and an 'R' for Robin make for personal touches.

Robin's kitchen has sky blue walls

A different shot of Robin in the same area showed that there is also a wall light mounted at one side, not too dissimilar from the kind you would typically find in a hotel foyer. Robin also switches out her flowers for various different kinds and shades, and here she had opted for a lilac bunch.

Robin Roberts' pool

Elsewhere in the house, Robin and Amber have a huge outdoor pool, which she photographed at winter and quipped: "Happy to report… The pool is finally closed. Have a fantastic week!"

Robin Roberts' garden

The garden also has a hammock fitted between one tree and a wooden post, above a flowerbed with several types of shrubbery.

