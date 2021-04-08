Kaley Cuoco's $12million mansion with husband Karl is off the charts The Flight Attendant star and Karl live bought their first home together in 2020

Kaley Cuoco's roles in everything from The Big Bang Theory to new hit series The Flight Attendant have afforded her one of the most incredible homes of all time. Alongside her husband Karl Cook, the couple bought the $12million mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles in 2020, and pictures shared by Kaley have given fans a look inside practically every area. Prepare to be mind blown.

Kaley Cuoco's bedroom

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco films epic bedroom at home with husband Karl

As Kaley joined the SAG awards from home, she filmed a video from her stunning bedroom. It is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard. Kaley and Karl also have a television mounted upon one wall above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving.

Kaley Cuoco's garden

Kaleys's enormous backyard features a swimming pool with a separate jacuzzi section, as well as an enclosed seating area with wooden chairs and cream cushions. This shot also showed that the house has a black exterior, as well as a balcony for one room on the first floor.

Kaley Cuoco's living room

Kaley's living room follows the same monochrome theme that runs throughout the house, with a huge L-shaped grey sofa dressed with white and black cushions and tie-dye throws, and white walls with alcoves with wooden shelves. The lounge space opens up to the kitchen via a hatch with an island that features underlighting and three glass pendant lights overhead.

The room leads out to the garden via sliding glass doors with black frames.

Kaley Cuoco's ranch

Kaley and Karl are keen equestrians, and their home boasts its very own horse ranch and stables.

Kaley Cuoco's foyer

Kaley and Karl's foyer has a winding staircase with a glass bannister and wooden stairs.

