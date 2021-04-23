8 best deals in the Amazon garden sale: get up to 50% off – but only for a limited time

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Anyone else getting REALLY excited about the warmer weather on the way? After a long winter (not to mention with lockdown finally eased!), everyone seems to be giving their gardens and patios a facelift. Amazon is one of our go-tos when it comes to finding just what we need, from awnings to garden igloos – and we have some good news: there are some amazing Amazon deals on garden must-haves right now.

During the pandemic, outdoor spaces have become more important than ever. Check out the best Amazon garden sale deals – we’re pretty convinced you’ll find something you’ve been looking for to help transform your garden.

And with speedy shipping you can get your garden revamp underway this weekend, just in time for National Gardening Week, which starts 26 April.

But hurry if you want to grab a bargain the sale ends soon – some deals are only available for hours!

Shop the best Amazon garden sale deals

Blue Ridge Electric Grass Trimmer, was £98.99 Deal Price: £49.65, Amazon

Get 50% off this 600W corded lawn and edger trimmer, which has a telescopic handle and pivot head, and comes with an extra spool, too.

Gardenista Premium Garden cushions, was from £18 Deal Price from £11 each, Amazon

Give your garden furniture an instant pop of colour with Amazon's best-selling cushions which are now up to 40% off. They're available in 13 shades!

DEWINNER Garden Tool Set was £56.99 Deal Price: £31.99, Amazon

A 44% off lightning deal that ends in hours – so shop quick before you miss the discount! This set comes with ten tools and a heavy-duty garden tote.

Expandable Garden Hose, was £35.99 Deal Price: £25.49, Amazon

A space-saving garden hose which expands from 33ft to 100ft when in use, a multitasking wonder thanks to its 10 spray pattern nozzle. Even better, the current Lightning Deal price is nearly 30% off plus there's an additional 10% off with a voucher you'll see on the site - just tick the box!

LED fairy lights with remote control, was £21.99 Deal Price: £17.99, Amazon

Amazon's choice for garden lights is also in the sale - PLUS you get an additional 10% off with the voucher on the Amazon site. Light up your garden with the plug-in string of 120 LEDs. They're waterproof and also come with a remote control so you can tailor the eight lighting modes to your mood.

Garten Glück Natural Plant & Flower Spray, was £16.99 Deal Price: £8.06, Amazon

Keep your plants healthy and free from harmful chemicals with this natural spray which treats leaf spots and protects plants from pests and disease infestation.





WORX Cordless Pressure Cleaner, £119.99 Deal Price: £92.99, Amazon

With up to 10x the water pressure from a regular hose, this portable pressure cleaner is light, compact and will help you keep everything from decking to your car sparkling clean. You'll save 23% if you shop now.

Homecall Garden outdoor folding chair, was £33.76 Deal Price: £27.72, Amazon

Being able to host small gatherings in your garden means that you may be short of seating! Pick up folding chairs for 18% off.