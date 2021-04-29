Inside Dr Yannis' stunning Chelsea home with wife Eva Alexandrides

You’d imagine that being married to a top plastic surgeon, Eva Alexandrides would be the envy of all her friends. But she laughs at the suggestion.

"To be honest, I work really long hours so I don’t think I’m the envy of anyone," she says.

HELLO! spoke to Eva, 45, at the smart Chelsea home she shares with her husband, 54-year-old Dr Yannis Alexandrides, who runs a world-renowned plastic surgery clinic in London’s Harley Street.

Dr Yannis and his wife's stunning home is situated in Chelsea

They are also the couple behind a luxury skincare range distributed to NHS health workers during the pandemic as a small token of thanks for their hard work. More than 5,000 – and counting – 111Skin products have so far been sent to hospitals in London, where new fans have joined the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Margot Robbie as devotees of the brand.

The success of their beauty operation is evident in the home where Eva and Yannis have lived with sons Aris, now 15, and Alexander, 10, since 2008.

The successful couple have two sons, Aris and Alexander

The couple completely renovated the house before moving in, transferring the living room and kitchen to the first floor to get more light and moving the bedrooms to the ground floor, as well as extending into the basement, which they use as a gym. Yannis’s cousin Maria Katsarou Vafiadis, whose work usually centres on five-star hotels, acted as architect and interior designer and the property is decorated with artwork the surgeon has collected from around the world.

With Yannis’s surgery closed during the first lockdown, their home became their "refuge", she tells us, as well as a place they could cherish more. "It was stressful because the business was closed, but we really enjoyed being together as a family, so it was a positive experience as well," adds Yannis.

