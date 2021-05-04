Ellie Goulding's idyllic countryside home is sanctuary for first baby Ellie and Caspar have recently welcomed their first child

Singer Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling have recently announced the birth of their first child, with the new dad writing on Instagram: "Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful." The couple have a gorgeous cottage together in Oxford, and it's a dreamy bolthole for their new family!

GALLERY: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding

During the pandemic, the couple relocated to their countryside retreat, enjoying a quieter life away from London. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer revealed: "When I'm out in Oxford I live in a small village, it's a very nice sense of community here."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellie Goulding surprises an NHS bride with virtual performance

In the same interview, Ellie opened up about working from home, while Caspar is studying for an MBA at Oxford University. "We have a small cottage, but downstairs we have a tiny cellar, and he’s made it his office, and he’s working down there. He emerges every couple of hours to get a tea," she said.

The public have seen glimpses inside Ellie and Caspar's twee property via Ellie's virtual appearances and her Instagram feed.

Ellie has created a temporary studio at her home

It is a small cottage with traditional wooden beams across the low ceilings. Nonetheless, Ellie has still found space to set up her very own home studio, where she sat for an interview with Jools Holland.

The cosy cottage has rustic interiors

The property has a neutral colour palette throughout, with cream walls and sofas in the living room, where we also spied an impressively stocked bar trolley in the corner.

READ: Princess Eugenie's 'inspiring' motherhood advice to Ellie Goulding

WOW: Ellie Goulding's £70k engagement ring is totally unique – take a look

On the other side of the room, there is a wide fireplace with brick surround, and wooden cabinets built into the alcoves on either side.

Fans have seen inside of Ellie's home via Instagram

It is not surprising that the abode is filled with wonderful pieces of art because Caspar is an art dealer for Sotheby's, and his own Instagram feed is filled with stunning artworks, too.

The design of this cosy home is worlds away from Ellie's former London property which was extremely modern. It is believed the singer still has a home in west London so perhaps the new family will split their time between the city and the countryside.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.