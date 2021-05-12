Transform your bedroom into a tropical paradise with TikTok's fake window trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you didn't download TikTok during the first lockdown, seriously, where were you? Known for its ability to influence trends faster than you can click 'Add to Cart', the social media app has done it again – and we're obsessed with the viral projectors that turn any wall into a fake window.

It might sound simple, but these handy gadgets can transform any indoor space. We've all been cooped up indoors during lockdown, and many of us are craving the return of international travel – but until that happens, why not turn your room into a tropical paradise?

Where will your fake window take you to?

Made viral by TikTok user @nam__p, everyone is talking about the 'fake window' trend. In the video that has racked up nearly 30 million views, Nam shows the projector transform their wall into a series of stunning window views.

From tropical rainforests, to the New York skyline, an underwater world and even a cosy crackling fire – this simple device can make evenings indoors far more magical.

Visit dreamy landscapes from the comfort of your bed

Although TikTok's fake window projector may not come with the alluring health benefits of a Himalayan Salt Lamp, including air-purifying qualities, soothing allergies, improving mood and promoting better quality sleep – it can make an extremely calming atmosphere.

The comforting light from combining a natural view with an artificial environment is believed to have a positive impact on serotonin and melatonin. According to Healthline, "These chemicals help control your sleep and wake cycle. Serotonin also helps reduce anxiety and improve mood. Low levels of serotonin have been linked to depression."

So, what are your waiting for? Simply use a video from YouTube, your own camera roll, or even a film to project your fantasies onto the wall.

Wireless Wifi Wall Projector, £69.99 / $89.99, Amazon

We've sourced the wall projector on Amazon so you can recreate the fake window trend before they sell out.

