GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton's immaculate homes could be hotels - photos Good Morning America's Jennifer lives with her two children

Good Morning America regular Dr Jennifer Ashton has properties in New York City and Connecticut, and she shares her homes with her children Chloe and Alex. The ABC medical expert has given fans glimpses into her home life via her Instagram feed, and her idyllic properties could easily be mistaken for five-star hotels!

MORE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more

Jennifer Ashton's living room

The star showed off her immaculate lounge area one day when she uploaded a video of her dancing in the space. The carefully styled room has a huge cream rug, swanky fireplace, modern sideboard and plenty of chic art on the walls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Ashton reveals her amazing living room while dancing with joy

The same video also allowed her followers to glimpse into her hallway which is equally as stunning with a large artwork on the wall and dark wooden flooring.

Jennifer Ashton's kitchen

Jennifer has recently undergone a weight loss transformation after adopting a plant-based diet, and so it's likely she spends more time than ever in her beautiful kitchen whipping up delicious meals.

Jennifer has a stunning all-white kitchen

The mother-of-two recently opened up about her new way of life in an interview with Resident magazine, claiming co-host T.J. Holmes has helped her with the diet change.

"T.J. had me watch documentaries and we conducted a little experiment. Now that I'm on it, my cholesterol has gone down and I've lost ten pounds," she revealed.

Organisation is key in Jennifer's kitchen

The star's cooking space has all-white cupboards, fitted appliances, marble worktops and wooden floors.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts gets co-stars talking as she reveals negative aspect of living situation

LOOK: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton delights fans with rare family photo during special day out

In one photograph, Jennifer showed off her beautifully curated kitchen display, with her plates, cups and glasses neatly arranged on minimalist shelves.

Jennifer Ashton's garden

The star has a large yard at home

At what appears to be her countryside home in Connecticut, Jennifer has plenty of outdoor space and her yard has large trees and a white picket fence. The TV star has even been captured on a ride-on lawnmower, taking care of the vast grounds herself.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.