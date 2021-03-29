Garden igloos for spring – groundbreaking! The best transparent domes that will arrive in time for Easter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With spring now in full swing, we’ve all turned our attention to our gardens, whether shopping for the most stylish new garden furniture for an outdoor facelift, or tending to our plants to get them ready for summer.

Of course, the next question is, how are we all going to stay warm? A patio heater is a definite must-have, but we’re also loving the idea of turning our support bubbles into a LITERAL bubble with a garden igloo.

Kelly Brook is one celebrity embracing the garden igloo trend – this fairy-lit dome was the setting for her romantic dinner al fresco

Celebrities have been getting on board with the transparent garden dome trend, which provides shelter but also allows 360-degree views of your surroundings while dining or socialising outside.

VEVOR 12ft Greenhouse Garden Dome, £622.29, Amazon

On Amazon you can find garden igloos at various price points, from around £399 upwards to £1,299.

Alvantor Pop Up Gazebo, was £399.99 now £379.99, Amazon

Denise Van Outen hosted a Christmas dinner at home inside a garden igloo last year, and Kelly Brook shared photos of a romantic dinner inside a pop-up pod constructed at the bottom of her garden.

ASTREEA Igloo for terrace & garden, £1,299, Amazon

Both stars showed off the chic setting including monochrome rugs, sheepskin seat covers, fairy lights and a globe-shaped chandelier, on Instagram.

Denise van Outen shared a photo of her cosy garden igloo, rented from event organiser The Little Glamping Company, for a get-together last year

Note that during times of COVID, ventilation and the free flow of air is key.

That means that, although as of 29 March in England meeting up outdoors – including in private gardens – in groups of six (or two households) is finally allowed, an igloo should be properly ventilated for safety.

And remember – mixing indoors other than with your household or support bubble is still a no-no.

