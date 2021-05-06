Davina McCall debuts luxurious bathroom in intimate video

Davina McCall often shares workout videos from inside her kitchen and bedroom, but one area of her home that has remained largely unseen is her bathroom – until now.

READ: Davina McCall reveals what's in her fridge – and we're in awe!

The Masked Singer panellist, 53, shared a first look inside her luxurious bathroom on Wednesday while filming an intimate video regarding her morning routine for her hormone replacement therapy.

Sharing her step-by-step routine, Davina stood inside her bathroom dressed in a white towel. The room features white walls and matching shutters on the bay window, offering privacy for the TV star when she enjoys a bath in her free-standing bathtub.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall films workout in stunning home kitchen

Cream marble-effect tiles line the floors and part of the walls, while a black candelabra and yellow plant add decorative touches.

Two sinks can be seen in the background – perhaps one for Davina and another for her three children, Holly, 19, Tilly, 17, and Chester, 15.

SEE: Davina McCall's gorgeous Kent home is the dream escape

READ: Davina McCall’s jaw-dropping kitchen belongs in LA – see inside

Davina filmed her daily HRT routine inside her bathroom

Davina previously lived in a six-bedroom £6.25million property with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson and their children, but after their split in 2017, she began renting in East Sussex.

The presenter is planning on building her dream home from scratch, and told Woman & Home: "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun. It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms."

The Masked Singer star has a stunning bedroom

Other photos Davina shared during the coronavirus pandemic have revealed the home has a neutral colour palette throughout. Her bedroom has cream walls and carpet and an impressive brown leather Chesterfield bed, flanked by wooden bedside tables.

Meanwhile, the lounge features cream armchairs, the kitchen has white cabinets and silver appliances, and the study has brown wooden cupboards with glass doors.

RELATED: 17 of the best mattresses to buy right now for an amazing night's sleep