7 royal garden tips from Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & more

Looking for ways to spruce up your garden this summer? We're turning to the royal family for inspiration – not only do they have incredible homes with impressive outdoor spaces, but a lot of them have actually shared their gardening tips and tricks.

From Prince Charles sharing his passion for gardening with his family to Princess Anne's favourite flowers, take a look at the royal family's best-kept garden secrets...

Prince William's gardening book

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William showing off his gardening skills in Wales

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that Kate Middleton has encouraged him to get involved in gardening so he has a hobby to share with his father, Prince Charles. And since Prince William revealed: "I have no idea what I'm doing," she was even going to buy him a gardening book!

Brian Penney, who is a co-ordinator for Men's Sheds, said of the Duke after his visit to Rhyl, North Wales: "He told me Kate is getting him into gardening. She's going to get him Monty Don's book.

The Complete Gardener by Monty Don, £14, Amazon

"He said she wants to get him into it because Charles is into it, so it's something for them to enjoy together. He was so down to earth, such a nice man."

The Queen's weed hack

The Queen's gardener revealed his tricks

According to her friend Lady Elizabeth Anson, Her Majesty is extremely knowledgeable about plants and knows all their Latin names.

While she hasn't personally shared her hacks, Head Gardener at Buckingham Palace Mark Lane has. During a Q&A in 2020, Mark revealed adding mulch to flower beds could help reduce weed growth and suggested geraniums, violas and ivy are the kinds of plants you should grow in shaded gardens.

Prince Charles on gardening with his grandchildren

Prince Charles loves to garden with Prince George

Prince Charles loves to plant trees, especially as a way to get his grandchildren interested in gardening. Speaking of Prince George, he revealed: "The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth. That's the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?', or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest."

The Prince of Wales, who helped his grandmother The Queen Mother tend to the grounds at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, added: "I always liked gardening - I hate to say this - from a child's point of view. It's a funny thing, because I have such happy memories of bits of garden at my grandmother's house."

Now, his homes are designed with children in mind, from the paths at Highgrove to the maze at Dumfries House. "We have made a maze now up there which is rather fun, and I adored a maze when I was young. You just put yourself in the child's position and sometimes it works."

Princess Anne's long-lasting flowers

The royal at her home in Gatcombe Park

If you want to really reap the rewards from your gardening efforts then try Princess Anne's favourite flowers, hellebores. The royal said: "Not only do they flower early but they keep flowering for two months, and they are often beautifully marked with endless variations." Many hellebores are evergreen, and have nodding flowers from late winter to spring.

Kate Middleton on sharing her passion with her children

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing with their kids in Royal Chelsea Garden

During a royal engagement, Kate Middleton previously said: "I’ve got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I’m sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."

The Duchess of Cambridge even co-designed the RHS Back to Nature Garden in 2019, complete with a treehouse and waterfall, which aimed to encourage people to spend more time outdoors.

She then released five step-by-step activity guides to inspire young gardeners in their own homes, which included how to create fairy gardens, welly planters and painted pebbles – perhaps Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have done this in their garden!

Her three children have clearly inherited her passion since she told staff at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk that she often takes them to garden centres. She said: "They love it, it's such a great space for children and families." Weekend activities sorted!

Prince Philip's vegetable patch

The late Prince Philip had a vegetable patch

The Queen's summer bolthole, Balmoral Castle, now features a kitchen garden and a vegetable patch which were installed by her late husband Prince Philip.

Take inspiration from the Duke of Edinburgh, who took a great interest in cuisine, and grow your own fresh produce for BBQ season and beyond.

Prince Charles' colourful flowers

Prince Charles loves bright colours

We know this is the second time we've mentioned Prince Charles, but one look at the gardens of Highgrove House and it's clear that he loves horticulture. It turns out that picking bright colours and flowers is his trick to keep his outdoor spaces looking pristine.

The 15-acre terrain is a riot of colourful blooms, and head gardener Debs Goodenough has previously told HELLO!: "His Royal Highness has a wonderful eye for colour; he's an artist.

"He also weeds and loves pruning. He enjoys being outside in the garden, which he knows inside out."

