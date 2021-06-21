﻿
Amazon Prime Day 2021: We’ve scoured the list from day 1 and these are the 21 deals that are truly worth shopping

Shop these incredible Amazon deals from day one…

Hollie Brotherton

Amazon Prime Day kicked off today and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start, we've rounded up all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.

Whether you're looking for homeware deals like huge savings on Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark hoover, discounted beauty products like the must-have Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with 35% off, or tech deals like big offers on Apple Watches, we've found it all. Read on for all of the best sales on Amazon Prime Day 2021 and come back tomorrow to see everything new that's been added.

The Shark hoover 

Shark-hoover

Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner, was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon

The Ultimate Ears speaker

Ultimate-ears

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom wireless Bluetooth speaker, was £89.99, now £29.99, Amazon

The Apple Watch

Apple-watch

Apple Watch series 6 GPS, was £409.99, now £349, Amazon

The Amazon Fire Stick

amazon-firestick

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon

The Echo Dot

Echo-dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle-paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon

The Tile Pro

Amazon-tile

Tile Pro Bluetooth item finder, was £29.99, now £20.99, Amazon

The Oral-B electric toothbrush

Oral-B-toothbrush

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush, was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon

The Revlon hair tool

Revlon-cordless

Revlon Salon One-Step Volumizer, was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon

The This Works Pillow Spray

This-Works-sleep-spray

This Works Pillow Spray, was £27.50 now £14.66, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

Elizabeth-Arden-retinol

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules, was £42 now £26.06, Amazon

The Philips Lumea Prestige

Phillips-Lumiere

Philips Lumea Prestige hair removal device, was £450 now £299.99, Amazon

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis-Pro-Collagen

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF30, was £85 now £55.25, Amazon

The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara

Maybelline-Lash

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £8.99 now £4.45, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth-Arden-Eight-Hour

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £15.74, Amazon

The Braun Epilator

Braun-epilator

Braun Silk SE9-961 wet and dry epilator cordless hair removal, was £197.99 now £150.25, Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition

Nespresso-coffee-machine

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, was £179.99 now £89.95, Amazon

The Silentnight mattress

silent-night-mattress

Silentnight Eco Comfort mattress, was £489 now £251, Amazon

The Mylee Pro gel nails kit

Mylee-nails-pro

Mylee Pro complete gel nail polish LED lamp kit, was £90 now £63, Amazon

The Eufy robot vacuum cleaner

Robot-hoover

Eufy robot vacuum cleaner, was £229.99 now £152.99, Amazon

The Ninja 3-in-1 food processor

Ninja-processor

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor, was £199.99 now £119.99, Amazon

