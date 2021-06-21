Amazon Prime Day 2021: We’ve scoured the list from day 1 and these are the 21 deals that are truly worth shopping

Hollie Brotherton
The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals to shop today: From homeware offers like the Shark cordless hoover to tech sales like an Apple Watch and discounted beauty from Elemis, Elizabeth Arden and Revlon.
Amazon Prime Day kicked off today and there are so many incredible deals across tech, beauty, homeware and more. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by it all and don't know where to start, we've rounded up all of the best offers to make sure you don't miss out.
Whether you're looking for homeware deals like huge savings on Mrs Hinch's favourite Shark hoover, discounted beauty products like the must-have Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with 35% off, or tech deals like big offers on Apple Watches, we've found it all. Read on for all of the best sales on Amazon Prime Day 2021 and come back tomorrow to see everything new that's been added.
The Shark hoover
Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner, was £399.99, now £299.99, Amazon
The Ultimate Ears speaker
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom wireless Bluetooth speaker, was £89.99, now £29.99, Amazon
The Apple Watch
Apple Watch series 6 GPS, was £409.99, now £349, Amazon
The Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon
The Echo Dot
Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite, was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon
The Tile Pro
Tile Pro Bluetooth item finder, was £29.99, now £20.99, Amazon
The Oral-B electric toothbrush
Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush, was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon
The Revlon hair tool
Revlon Salon One-Step Volumizer, was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon
The This Works Pillow Spray
This Works Pillow Spray, was £27.50 now £14.66, Amazon
The Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules
Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules, was £42 now £26.06, Amazon
The Philips Lumea Prestige
Philips Lumea Prestige hair removal device, was £450 now £299.99, Amazon
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream with SPF30, was £85 now £55.25, Amazon
The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £8.99 now £4.45, Amazon
The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £15.74, Amazon
The Braun Epilator
Braun Silk SE9-961 wet and dry epilator cordless hair removal, was £197.99 now £150.25, Amazon
The Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition
Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, was £179.99 now £89.95, Amazon
The Silentnight mattress
Silentnight Eco Comfort mattress, was £489 now £251, Amazon
The Mylee Pro gel nails kit
Mylee Pro complete gel nail polish LED lamp kit, was £90 now £63, Amazon
The Eufy robot vacuum cleaner
Eufy robot vacuum cleaner, was £229.99 now £152.99, Amazon
The Ninja 3-in-1 food processor
Ninja 3-in-1 food processor, was £199.99 now £119.99, Amazon
