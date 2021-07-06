A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas' stylish home with her famous boyfriend Presenter Scarlette has a gorgeous house

A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas is used to jet setting around the world for her amazing job, finding dream homes for people on faraway shores, but back in the UK, the presenter has the most idyllic property.

Scarlette is currently dating musician Lyndrik Xela who has previously appeared on The Voice.

WATCH: Scarlette Douglas reveals the downside of working on A Place in the Sun

The star has shared glimpses into her private abode via her Instagram feed, revealing its colourful interiors and impeccable design features.

The star's living room is a riot of colour

Scarlette took a picture in her living room, revealing it has a large bay window, painted walls and vibrant touches. Her television is positioned on a bright yellow cabinet and there's a matching clock on the wall.

Her glass coffee table sits on a patchwork rug in a rainbow of shades and by the window there is an egg-shaped armchair adorned with cushions.

Scarlette likes bright coloured art at home

She clearly has an eye for interiors and loves bright colours, and one day Scarlette posed proudly in front of a large collage-style artwork positioned above a radiator in what could be a hallway.

Scarlette also has a dreamy garden which features a small bit of patio and a large section of manicured lawn. There are lots of trees in her outdoor space, proving ample privacy and a natural look to her garden.

The presenter has a large garden which is perfectly manicured

During the Black Lives Matter movement, the star made a stand on her social media feed as she wore a 'we can't breathe' t-shirt while sitting on her stairs. Despite the rest of her house being full of colour, this particular area is kept muted with beige carpet and white walls.

Speaking to This is Money last year, Scarlette opened up about earning a whole house deposit in just one day!

The stairs appear to be in the only plain space in her house

Back in 2015, the same year she made her debut on the popular Channel 4 show, she appeared in an advert for Sure deodorant.

"In total, I was paid almost £45,000. I still cannot believe I earned that much for a day's work. I used it to put down a deposit on a house," Scarlette revealed.

