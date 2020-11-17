Frankie Bridge's rainbow Christmas tree is goals Frankie and Wayne's Surrey home has never looked so colourful

Singer and author Frankie Bridge has joined the deluge of celebrities putting up their Christmas decorations early, and unveiled a super-bright rainbow-coloured tree on her Instagram Stories.

WATCH: Frankie showed off her jaw-dropping tree

Frankie and Wayne Bridge live in Surrey with sons Parker and Carter – and although mum-of-two Frankie originally let the boys decorate their own tree, she confessed to going back over it to spruce it up.

Frankie spoke to her 1.2million Instagram followers to explain that she was going to be adding John Lewis baubles to the tree. After waiting for the brightly coloured baubles to come back into stock, the star was keen to get them up in their rightful place.



The impressive tree glows like a rainbow at night

When it came to the arrangement of the decorations, she admitted: "I'm basically copying their tree," and shared a photograph of a picture-perfect tree on the John Lewis website. "I'm going to attempt to make my tree look like the one online," she declared to the camera.

After all of her hard work, Frankie filmed a video clip of the beautifully decorated tree, complete with Santa Claus sitting proudly at the top.

After dark, she filmed the tree again, with hues of green, blue and pink shining through. The star had also placed a fluorescent tree light within the branches for a modern touch.



A styled up corner of Frankie and Wayne's lovely home

Frankie and Wayne have a luxury home but aren’t afraid of upcycling, choosing to paint the doors of Frankie's walk-in wardrobe. The wardrobe features in several of Frankie’s Instagram snaps, with the fashion-conscious star often posing amid the floor-to-ceiling rails and shelving to showcase her latest style picks.

Meanwhile, her sons Parker and Carter are lucky enough to have their own playroom and amazing bedrooms, as well as a large garden to play in. The Saturdays star Frankie shared a look inside their enormous garden when the family set up a makeshift festival.



The family enjoy time in their beautiful garden

Frankie and Wayne also have their very own home gym, complete with an assault bike, a ski-erg machine, a boxing bag, a selection of free weights, a jump box, kettlebells, a rowing machine and slam balls.

