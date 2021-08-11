Princess Anne's surprising residents at sprawling estate revealed

Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park sits on a 730-acre estate, so it comes as no surprise that she's not the only one to live there.

The royal and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence reside in a Grade II-listed property on the estate, which is located between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire. Elsewhere, Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have their own home, as does Peter Phillips. But the estate is also a working farm, home to an array of different animals.

In honour of Anne's 70th birthday, which fell on 15 August 2020, the royal family's website released 70 facts about the Queen's daughter.

One of them read: "Her Royal Highness’s home, Gatcombe Park, is a working farm and has some 230 Wiltshire horn ewes, 14 white park cows, 6 Highland cows, and 2 Gloucester old spot sows."

Following the ITV documentary, The Princess Royal at 70, Anne was also pictured with a series of farm animals on the grounds of the property, including horses and pigs.

Gatcombe Park is a working farm

Anne's home also reportedly features five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory.

Photos released in honour of Princess Royal's birthday offered a new look inside the impressive property, including one reception room with stone flooring and a rose gold armchair, and the staircase with white wainscoting, a black steel bannister and burnt orange walls.

The royal family shared a picture of Anne with the animals on her estate

Princess Anne has previously told Countryfile about her life on the estate, and why farming is vital to its upkeep, explaining: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."

