Outdoor bean bags are trending during the heatwave and these are the ones still in stock

With a heatwave finally hitting the UK and holidays abroad still currently off the cards, it looks like we're going to be spending a lot of time in our gardens for the foreseeable future. So it only makes sense that we'd bring as much comfort to our outdoor space as possible.

You might have a sun lounger, an egg chair or even a hammock to relax in already, but what about an outdoor bean bag? They're super comfortable, easy to store and these days many of them are stylish, too.

From Cox & Cox to Amazon and Amara to John Lewis, we've found the best outdoor bean bags to lounge on in the sunshine and transform your garden into a more social space...

Indoor/Outdoor bean bag, £75, John Lewis

This popular teardrop bean bag from John Lewis is a fail-safe choice with five-star reviews for its comfort, support and longevity.

Bean Bag Bazaar Recliner, £48.99, Amazon

With its raised back and spacious seat, this is a modern take on the classic bean bag. It comes in a range of vibrant shades to bring some colour to your garden.

Layla Indoor/Outdoor Cocoon Bean Bag, £249, Cuckooland

Lie back and put your feet up on this outdoor lounger bean bag. It's filled with polybeads that move and mould to your shape for ultimate comfort.

Indoor Outdoor Beanbag, £200, Cox & Cox

Cox & Cox's cocoon-shaped bean bag is designed to cradle you as you relax. Available in soft blush or grey, it's splash resistant and features double stitching for durability.

Giant Bean Bag Chair, £79.99, Amazon

For a bean bag that fits several people at once, try this one from Amazon. It's soft but hardwearing and kids will love it too.

Trimm Copenhagen Outdoor Lounge Satellite Chair, £399, Amara

With its simple, Scandi design, this water and stain repellent bean bag will bring style to any outdoor space.

Floor Bean Bag Lounger, £67.99, Wayfair

With its generous size, versatile shape and durability, Wayfair's floor bean bag is an affordable all-rounder.

Layla Indoor/Outdoor Cocoon Bean Bag, £149, MADE

We can always count on MADE to bring us beautiful designs. This striped bean bag crafted from braided weave is highly durable and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Outdoor Bean Bag, £145, Amara

If your outdoor space would suit something with a more vintage look, go for this woven bean bag in soft beige or grey. It's weatherproof and has a UV resistant cover, so it's safe to use outside whatever the weather.

