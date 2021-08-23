Jason Momoa's $3.5m house is a fully fledged fun park

Star of Netflix film Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa is known for his hardcore roles of Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, but in real life, the actor just wants to have fun – and that much is clear at his sprawling American home.

Jason lives with his wife Lisa Bonet and their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, and despite the Topanga pad being a family home, it is more like an adventure park.

For a Men's Journal interview, Jason suggested the photoshoot was held at his own home for a more relaxed feel. The article explained that his house is "perched on a hilltop on the outskirts of Los Angeles."

The piece goes on to reveal that the vast 10-acre estate benefits from a 25-foot climbing wall and a skateboard ramp.

Jason Momoa's home is full of adventurous features

Fun appears to be Jason's middle name as he's also designed a range of axes for axe throwing because, you guessed it, it's fun!

The star's house is beautifully designed

Inside the house, which is believed to be worth a whopping $3.5million, you'll find plenty of electric guitars and outside Jason collects motorbikes, but the glimpses of his property that we've seen on Instagram sometimes make it appear fairly normal.

The Hawaii-born actor occasionally films in his entrance hall, next to his white bannisters. Jason has a very large round marble table in this space, which always appears to be handy for his latest deliveries of bike parts and new axes!

Jason is a big fan of axe throwing in his spare time

The star's kitchen has dark wooden cupboards and in-built appliances. Instead of cooking, fans have seen Jason unpacking yet more axes here upon the marble-clad work surfaces.

Jason makes no qualms about declaring his love for his wife Lisa. Speaking to CBC back in 2013, he said: "My wife being a very pretty woman. She's beautiful and I love her... My wife's Lisa Bonet. I'm a very lucky man." So cute!

