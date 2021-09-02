GMA's Michael Strahan's dreamy NY home was a rare find – see inside The Good Morning America host has the most stunning NY abode

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan lives on the Upper West Side of New York, and while this area is associated with small apartments which are lacking outdoor space, the star is lucky enough to have plenty of room and a cute backyard!

The dad-of-four shares the pad with his puppy Enzo while his children split their time between both of their parents' homes. Take a tour of the epic property…

Michael Strahan's living room

WATCH: Michael Strahan unveils beautiful living room

Michael previously filmed in his open-plan living room showing a large sofa and flatscreen television. Various pieces of artwork are mounted upon the walls.

Michael is father to three daughters Tanita, Isabella and Sophia and one son Michael Jr. He previously shared a photo of his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, in his living room, showing that it is separated from his kitchen via an island with a white worktop. The room also has French double doors that lead out to a terrace.

Another photo of one of his daughters unveiled more of the living space, including cream flooring and a cream rug, a grey button back footstool, a grey brushed velvet armchair with studded arms, and another grey settee.

Michael decorated the home with a large fir Christmas tree over the festive period, which he positioned in a corner of the living room.

Michael Strahan's kitchen

In keeping with the modern aesthetic of the home, Michael's kitchen is designed with off-white cupboards and white marble worktops and backsplash panels. He also has a glass bubble pendant light, and a silver hob with a matching cooker hood.

Michael Strahan's garden

Unlike most New Yorkers, Michael is lucky enough to have his own outdoor space – a small terraced area lined with a brown fence and a tall bush at the far end.

Michael is making a good recovery from COVID-19 and recently told fans in a message shared by GMA: "I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it. You don’t want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

