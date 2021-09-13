Ben Shephard's never-ending garden is not what you'd expect The GMB star lives in Richmond

Ben Shephard has the most beautiful garden at his London home! The Good Morning Britain star shared a snap of the enchanting outdoor space over the weekend as he enjoyed a spot of gardening.

The snap, which appeared to have been taken from an upstairs room inside his home, showed Ben dressed in black shorts and a jacket as he pushed the lawnmower along the grass – which was meticulously cut to create lines.

On either side of the lawn were flower beds filled with roses and other pretty plants while a gravel path led to a white wooden shed, and hedges, walls and tall trees shrouded the garden with privacy. Considering Ben and his family live in Richmond, their wild garden certainly appears to be the perfect retreat from busy city life.

Loading the player...

Poking fun at his outfit, Ben wrote in the caption: "Sunday meditation - lawn mowing, lawn lines (bit wonky) sandals and socks #happydays #keepattacking."

The Tipping Point presenter shares his idyllic home with his wife Annie and their two sons, Jack and Sam.

The TV star enjoyed some gardening over the weekend

A keen gardener, Ben often shares glimpses of himself and his family outside, where they can enjoy a gin bench, a fire pit, and tend to the fruit and vegetable patch.

Inside, the home features a blue and mustard living room, a large wooden dining table and a home gym.

No doubt the latter will come in handy once Ben has fully recovered from his nasty injury which saw him fracture his leg and rupture his ACL back in June.

Ben and his wife Annie's garden in Richmond boasts a fire pit

Sharing a photo from the hospital after surgery, he wrote: "For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football. That's how it looks at the moment. That's not fake tan by the way. I promise, despite my Essex roots, I didn't fake tan before my surgery.

"They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

