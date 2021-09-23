Prince Philip's surprisingly modern features inside private office revealed

The royal homes where the late Duke of Edinburgh lived with the Queen may all be largely decorated with traditional decor, but that didn't stop Prince Philip from adding a few of his own modern touches.

In particular, his personal office inside their London residence, Buckingham Palace, which fans were given a better look inside during a new BBC One documentary that aired on 22 September.

During Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the royal's study was revealed, and it was not only equipped with a TV allowing him to stay up-to-date on news, but also a handy control panel which could open his curtains.

His son Prince Andrew explained in the documentary: "His study was rather like a bridge of a ship. Because the bridge of a ship is very well organised in the sense that everything is in reach.

"We all do the same thing, things are arranged around you, but he did it in a more exacting way than you or I would do it."

The room features a large wooden desk, green chair and yellow curtains to cover the windows, while lots of smaller figurines and trinkets can be seen covering the surfaces. Among them were several equestrian sculptures and a portrait of Her Majesty's parents, The Queen Mother and her husband George VI, which was a wedding gift to the couple back in 1947.

The Duke of Edinburgh's office inside Buckingham Palace

As part of the documentary, both the Duke of Sussex and Princess Eugenie spoke about their grandparents' 73-year marriage. Prince Harry said: "The two of them together were just the most adorable couple, and I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable, but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who at a very young age, dedicated their life to service.

"The places that these two travelled, the things that they saw, the experiences they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people."

The royal couple got married in 1947

Princess Eugenie also added: "They're one of the most remarkable couples the world will ever see and granny has been able to be the person she is with the support and love from grandpa."

The documentary was filmed in early 2021 and was originally conceived as part of the Duke's 100th birthday celebrations. It was altered after Philip's sad death and now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

