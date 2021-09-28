Gogglebox's Giles and Mary's eccentric country cottage is not what it seems They nicknamed their Wiltshire home 'The Grottage'

Gogglebox viewers have grown accustomed to seeing snippets inside stars Mary Killen and Giles Wood's home, which is just as bold and eclectic as you may expect – especially since Giles is an acclaimed artist.

The couple, who met when they were 21, have become firm favourites on the hit Channel 4 show, which they film from inside their country cottage in Wiltshire.

Nicknamed 'The Grottage', Giles and Mary have revealed that their home of 28 years is far from perfect – despite its chocolate box appearance.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the couple confessed that they have no central heating, paint was peeling from their ceilings, and they even resorted to creating their own double glazing using bubble wrap. They went on to describe parts of the home as "worse than Benefits Street" due to the mould problem.

Take a look inside their home, as revealed by some of their fans on Instagram...

Giles and Mary's living room

Perhaps the most iconic room in their house, the couple's living room is kitted out with matching wallpaper, curtains and sofas – all in a green and white floral pattern. A bookshelf is visible in the background, while a large painting hangs on the wall above Mary's armchair. In between the couple's chairs is a small side table painted with a cat face, which holds a white phone.

Giles and Mary's dining room

Giles and Mary appeared to show off their dining room as the pair sat around a black table with an exposed brick wall to the left and a large painting on the far wall.

Giles and Mary's garden

The couple sat on a wooden bench in their garden surrounded by wild grass. In the background, their red brick exterior was visible, with white wooden windows and a red door.

Another snap revealed bushy hedges shrouding the thatched cottage with privacy.

As they filmed a family video at Christmas, they showed off the entrance hall which featured wooden beams. A piano sat in the corner where the family gathered around.

Giles and Mary joined Gogglebox in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she turned him down, so Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute long conversation with show bosses.

