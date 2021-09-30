Angelina Jolie's rare comment about home near ex-husband Brad Pitt The actress lives with her six children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pritt divorced in 2019, but the actress still lives nearby to her ex-husband -and there's a heartfelt reason why.

When speaking to Vogue for their March issue, Angelina was interviewed from her house which is the former estate of American film director Cecil B DeMille. It wasn't the glitz and glam that convinced her, she admitted that she actually chose this particular mansion because it was close to Brad.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie celebrate Salma Hayek's birthday

Angelina revealed: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and Chaplin would hang out. I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think. I feel very fortunate we have that at this time."

Angelina shares her home with her six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie is British Vogue’s March 2021 cover star. Photographed by Craig McDean. Read the interview and interview with @Edward_Enninful in full: https://t.co/diQDL5XDta pic.twitter.com/L1I6HhigBK — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 1, 2021

Angelina Jolie allowed Vogue's cameras into her LA home

The photographs were taken all around the mansion, revealing a lot of the zen outdoor space. The family have an alfresco dining table made from wood and it's surrounded by trees and foliage.

The cover shot shows Angelina's perfectly manicured lawns and winding pathway – and one of her beloved dogs was captured while roaming in the background.

The former couple now co-parent their children

The Mr and Mrs Smith actress is believed to have spent £19million on the Hollywood mansion. It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and the 2.1acre estate is clearly picture perfect.

Although Angelina and her children love their LA pad, they are always visiting other countries as the actress tries to raise them as "global citizens".

She reported: "They are from across the globe. When I see Mad in Cambodia, it’s his home. He is a Cambodian man, and at the same time, he is also an American citizen and a global citizen. But it’s not just important for him to go there, it’s important for his siblings to go there, too. We’ve been very blessed to have a family of different cultures and races. We are all learning from each other."

