6 home areas you forget to clean - tips from Lynsey 'Queen of Clean' Crombie

From working wonders with a lemon to knowing how to get the kitchen sparkling, Lynsey 'Queen of Clean' Crombie can blitz a dirty house like nobody else. The This Morning regular has exclusively revealed to HELLO! which corners of our homes are the most forgotten about when it comes to cleaning. Discover where they are and how to get them spotless…

1. Kitchen extractor fans

These are one of the biggest germ hot spots in your home. They hang onto cooking smells and over time will get sticky. Take them down once a month and soak in a sink of warm soapy water with a splash of white vinegar. You may also be able to pop them in your dishwasher but check with your manual first.

2. Bathroom light pulls

These experience a lot of touch and let's be honest not everyone in your home will wash their hands after going to the toilet. If you take a good look at the cord, you will see the colour at the bottom will be different from the top and look very grubby. A quick way to clean this up is to rub some white toothpaste over the grubby part, leave for 30 minutes and then rinse with cold water. This will bring the whiteness back and the bicarb in the toothpaste will clean it.

Lynsey recommends cleaning out the washing machine once a month

3. Washing machine

I always say this…don’t forget to clean the things that clean for you…once a month give your washing machine a little TLC. Over time these it can start to smell and stop cleaning properly. And just remember to blitz the rim!

4. Plants

Whether they are real or fake, your plants need looking at. Dust builds up on these super quick so give them a wipe to shine up. For the leaves, you can rub them in a little milk.

5. Throws and cushions

Most of these can go in the washing machine on a low heat to give them a good refresh, if dry clean only, lightly steam them instead.

Even your plants require cleaning

6. Dishwasher

Similarly to the washing machine, your dishwasher needs some attention too. To clean it you can purchase a specialised cleaning product or run a cycle with some white vinegar.

Happy cleaning!

