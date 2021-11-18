Carole Middleton's stunning converted barn in Berkshire she chooses not to live in Kate Middleton's mother Carol's has shared a touching story

Kate Middleton's parents Carol and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire, but mother Carol has another jaw-dropping property in the area – check it out!

The royal's mother has a converted barn nearby her main residence, but she doesn't live there as it is the head office for her party brand, Party Pieces. The brand's bio explains: "We're now based in a converted barn in the Berkshire countryside," and their social media feed has also given fans an insight into what it looks like.

Kate Middleton films inside private royal home she shares with Prince William

There is a whole Instagram highlight dedicated to Party Pieces HQ where the 44,000 followers can see glimpses of the property – inside and out.

The red brick building features wooden slats on the exterior and also has floor-to-ceiling windows at the entrance.

Carole Middleton's Halloween clip shared a look at the exterior of the office

One photograph showed cows gathering very close to the converted barn, fully highlighting the idyllic countryside location – how beautiful!

There are gorgeous countryside views

Inside, the office has authentic barn features such as exposed wooden beams and high ceilings.

Last Christmas, the team took a photograph of their Christmas tree looking glorious and it was lit up in the corner next to a plush seating area complete with a grey velvet sofa and black-and-white chevron rug. A noticeboard could also be observed on a wall around the corner from their festive display.

Party Pieces HQ is stunning inside too

While it's unlikely we'll see inside Carol and Michael's private residence this Christmas, her office gives us an idea of the décor she likes and also the mother-of-two has revealed she adores nutcracker decorations in a candid post about the new decs in her collection.

Kate's parents live at Bucklebury manor which is gorgeous

The revealing post read: "Christmas is all about tradition, and the story of the Nutcracker is one that has been dear to me since childhood. The sheer magic of the tale inspired our very own Metallic Nutcracker range from the Party Pieces Collection. I wanted to add an elegant, modern edge to the spirit of Christmas past, and I hope you enjoy decorating with these pieces as much as I will."

