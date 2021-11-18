Brooklyn Beckham reveals 'baby' decorations at $10.5m home with Nicola Peltz The model's first Christmas decoration is up

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn revealed a very cute new decoration inside his home with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The model and photographer took to his Instagram Stories to show the couple had already begun to get into the festive spirit by putting up a miniature Christmas tree. "Our tree is so baby," Brooklyn captioned the snap and tagged Nicola. The tiny white tree was covered with nothing but white lights and positioned next to the frosted windows.

The rest of the room was equally as minimalistic, with a white gloss table surrounded by matching chairs, and a neutral sofa with a small coffee table next to it, topped with white and pink flowers.

Brooklyn and Nicola bought their first home together in June for $10.5million. According to TMZ, the couple paid one million over the asking price for the five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom modern mansion in Beverly Hills.

The couple showed off their baby Christmas tree

As well as breathtaking views, features include a rooftop terrace, meditation garden, swimming pool, yoga room, gym, dry sauna, steam room and juice bar.

So far, the couple have kept much of the interior private, but they were previously spotted shopping for a white Sherpa folding chair – in Target! Costing a bargain $80, the chair features a black metal frame with a foldable design and a dish chair that seats two.

Brooklyn and Nicola purchased their home in June

Brooklyn also appeared to give fans a glimpse inside the property when he shared a photo of the pair kissing.

"She's my home", wrote Brooklyn, as Nicola showed off her jaw-dropping £350k engagement ring with her arms wrapped around his neck.

In the background, glass doors leading onto greenery, grey walls and a Quartz crystal plinth could be seen.

Victoria and David Beckham's former Christmas decorations

Perhaps Brooklyn plans to take inspiration from his parents and add some show-stopping festive decorations to his home as Christmas approaches. In 2019, Brooklyn shared a look at the Beckham family's red and white stockings hanging on the fireplace – a scene that looks straight out of the classic Christmas film The Holiday.

Meanwhile, last year the fashion designer gathered her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper and their pet dogs to take photos for the family Christmas card in front of a giant tree covered with white lights and gold baubles. Stunning!

