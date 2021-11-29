Swedish royals' mammoth Christmas tree is epic in behind-the-scenes video – watch

Have you ever wondered how the royals decorate their mammoth Christmas trees? The Swedish royal family have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at their festive transformation, which included the use of lorries and cranes!

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden's official Instagram account, @kungahuset, posted a video of Stockholm Palace's Christmas tree. After being manoeuvred into the inner courtyard of the palace grounds, workers wedged the tree in place with several logs and used a man lift crane to wrap large white lights around the fir branches – and the illuminated tree looks so magical!

The translated caption read: "A green and neighboring spruce has traditionally been erected at Kungl just in time for the first Advent. The castle's inner courtyard."

It wasn't long before royal fans praised the festive decorations. Several wrote: "Beautiful Christmas tree," while another commented: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas."

The Swedish royals have a stunning Christmas tree at Stockholm Palace

One of Europe's largest palaces, the Royal Palace of Stockholm is His Majesty's official residence and hosts most of the monarchy's official receptions.

Built by the architect Nicodemus Tessin, it boasts more than 600 rooms across eleven floors, including the Royal Apartments, three museums and the Royal Chapel, where the King's grandchildren Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were baptised in May 2012 and May 2016 respectively.

King Carl and Queen Silvia's summer residence, Stenhammar Palace

King Carl and Queen Silvia permanently live at Drottningholm Palace but they also have their summer residence, Stenhammar Palace in Sodermanland, where they chose to isolate during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Swedish royals are not the only ones who will be decorating their residences for Christmas. Queen Elizabeth's festive plans for her homes were revealed back in October – and they include a 20-foot Christmas Tree in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty is currently residing.

In early December, the festive decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland will include a 15-foot Christmas tree in the Great Gallery, along with other seasonal decorations throughout the gorgeous State Rooms.

