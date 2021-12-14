11 best diaries and planners for 2022: Get ready for an organised new year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The new year is fast approaching and with a new year brings exciting prospects, opportunities, adventures, and plenty of dates to mark in your new diary for 2022.

RELATED: 16 winter wedding guest outfit ideas you're going to absolutely love

Whether you are super organised and enjoy planning ahead, or have a tendency to be a little scatty and need a helping hand to organise your schedule, we have found the best 2022 diary planners to help on your way - or to give as a gift this Christmas. There are a whole host of 2022 planners, in various sizes, some listing a day per page, weekly views, while others span longer than just the one year. Plus, some designs not only help keep a log of events coming up, but have sections to encourage self care, encourage personal growth with a goals section, or inspirational quote.

Marks & Spencer 2022 weekly planner

2022 Week to View Large Planner & Diary, £6, Marks & Spencer

Staying up to date with every family member's busy schedule is no mean task, which is why a large planner, with dedicated sections for the whole brood, will be hugely helpful.

Aspinal of London 2022 diary for social butterflies

Aspinal Social Responsibility Diary, £25 (Was £50), Aspinal of London

Aspinal is a great luxury gift for anyone of any age, as it is a little taste of luxury, but with this sale price makes it all the more affordable.

CGD London's Influencer-approved 2022 diary

GETTING STUFF DONE PLANNER, £34, CGD London

CGD London’s diaries have grown in popularity in recent years, and have become insta famous with many influencers raving about their planners - and it is no wonder why.

This planner encourages users to find a healthy work and life balance, as it features a section for your diary and to-do list,a s well as a separate section to track your water intake exercise, self care practices and even your finances.

Papier personalised 2022 diary

Demi 2022 Diary, £20.39 (Was £23.99), Papier

Buying for a real busy bee who needs a diary to kick start straight away, this design is for you as it is a 13-month long calendar. It is a lightweight A5 design, and compact enough to fit in your bag. You can also customise, and give it a personalised touch. A perfect gift!

RELATED: 20 stylish gilets to wear for chilly winter walks

SHOP: Best pre-Christmas sales to shop now before the Boxing Day extravaganza

Smythson's 2022 Notebook Organiser

Notebook Organiser with Strap in Panama, £395, Smythson

For those on the go, the Notebook Organiser, which comes complete with a planner inside, pen, as well as card slots, zip fastening to keep change or keepsakes, is ideal.

From jotting down quick notes, to pencilling your to do list or journaling, this set is one step ahead.

Hello Day's personalised chic black planner

Hello Day Chic Black 2022 planner, personalised, £49, NotOnTheHighStreet

This beautifully designed planner, which can be personalized with your initials, helps you achieve your goals in style. The replaceable yearly insert means it's re-usable too.

Choose between weekly formatted inserts - which let you see your week at a glance, or daily - which has tick boxes and lists to help you organise everything from exercise, water intake and meditation and features daily inspirational quotes.

Smythson's hardback 2022 diary

2022 Kings Diary in Panama, £225, Smythson

Got a lot on your plate? This diary is the biggest one yet - hence the name.

Bouquet Weekly's cute 2022 pocket diary

ESMIE Bouquet Weekly Pocket Diary 2022, £20, Liberty London

A pocket diary is a no brainer when it comes to buying a diary, whether it is for yourself or as a gift to someone else, as it is compact, can fit in your pocket, or bag, but there is still enough space to put your dates on the page.

Martha Brook's vegan leather diary for 2022

Personalised Vegan Leather 2022 Pocket Diary, £19.95, Martha Brook

An added personal touch to a gift really sets it apart from others, and that still stands for diaries too.

WHSmith's 2022 organiser with address section

WHSmith A5 2022 Navy Busy Bee Organiser, £19.95, W.H.Smith

While some may keep their diaries once the year is out, others may not. Either way, a refillable design is a great option so you can add to your yearly planner time after time, or throw away the pages to start afresh in the new year.

Paperchase A6 Marble two days to a page 2022 diary

A6 Marble 2 Days to a Page Diary 2022, £4.90 (Was £7), Paperchase

For those looking for a stocking filler this Christmas, or even a secret Santa gift, a diary is a great gift idea.

This design in particular features two days across one page, so there is plenty of space for your big dates, plans and reminders to fit on.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's best-ever sequin outfits - and where to buy them

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.