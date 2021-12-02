Martine McCutcheon shares surprising behind-the-scenes photo inside home office

Martine McCutcheon shared a peek at her home office space on Wednesday – and it didn't feature the impressive desk or spacious room you might expect!

The Love Actually actress revealed she was doing virtual meetings from her living room, where she sat on a rattan chair with a white cushion. Martine looked stunning dressed in a black and white checked top with a pussy-bow neckline as she faced towards two laptops and her phone – but it was what couldn't be seen on camera that she pointed out in the photo.

"Look at the bin, books & baskets keeping everything afloat whilst I interview today. Whatever it takes right?!" she jokingly captioned the image.

It also shared a look at Martine's gorgeous Christmas tree which sat in the corner of the room covered with red and silver ornaments including stars and gingerbread men and topped with a red ribbon.

The actress shared this hilarious photo of her makeshift office set-up

The doting mother-of-one first showed off her finished ceiling-skimming tree earlier this week and told fans she was getting very excited for the festive season. She wrote: "Ok...I'm getting bloody excited now! Hark at me...I know think I'm a Christmas window dresser for @bergdorfs or something."

The former EastEnders star lives in Surrey with her musician husband Jack McManus and their son Rafferty. The family moved into the gorgeous property in 2020, and Martine has taken fans along for the renovation process with a series of photos on social media.

Martine's beautiful Christmas tree

There's a swanky kitchen with an enormous skylight and a piano, a stunning bedroom and the place even has its own music studio in an outbuilding in the garden. Kitted out with instruments such as guitars, keyboards, and a drumkit as well as a cream sofa, it is where the family did impromptu singalongs during the pandemic.

Martine has been open in the past about struggling with depression, Lyme disease and ME (chronic fatigue syndrome) which meant she had to take extra care following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Opening up about how she felt spending extra time at home in 2020, she told HELLO!: "If you have any underlying illness you can't take risks. As with any chronic condition you can have flare-ups. When I go outside I always have my mask and my gloves and take it very seriously."

