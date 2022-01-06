Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's epic man cave at £1.2m cottage – and it's huge Stacey is making the transformation for Joe's 40th birthday

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon revealed she has big plans for her fiancé Joe Swash's birthday present this year, and it involves her impressive DIY skills.

PHOTOS: Stacey Solomon gave birth at home - inside flamboyant £1.2m Pickle Cottage

The TV star joked that she forgot his big day last year and vowed to make his 40th extra special by creating his very own man cave at their family home which she joked is her "worst nightmare." She wrote: "So Joe is turning the big 40 at the end of this month and when we first mobbed to Pickle Cottage I promised him I would try and make him a man cave in the Cluedo room for his 40th."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon speaks out about major home disaster before baby Rose's birth

Stacey went on to ask her followers for advice about how to decorate the space, which currently has a busy red and blue vintage carpet and lots of built-in wooden cupboards surrounding a window.

She was clearly inundated with suggestions for the new game room, adding that there were "sooooo many good ones." But she screenshot her favourite message which read: "Get your face printed as wallpaper to cover an entire wall right as you walk in." Meanwhile, Joe joked he was hoping for pool tables and dart boards.

READ: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's minimalist living room is perfect for romantic date nights

PHOTOS: Brooklyn Beckham's $10.5million home's zen feature like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

"The painting will be finished in here tomorrow so I'll show you and we can get started on ideas. Going to mute Joe from my stories now and try and make this happen," Stacey continued.

Stacey revealed she plans to create a man cave for Joe's 40th birthday

Judging by her home renovations in the rest of the property, we have no doubt the finished result will be spectacular.

Stacey recently shared before and after photos of their front room, which was formerly decorated with patterned carpets, country-style beams and dark wood cabinets in a small office area. She swapped the carpets for herringbone wood floors, made the beams a lighter shade and painted the cabinets a soft grey colour.

The Loose Women star recently transformed her front room

"Just need some radiator covers and blinds," the star said of the finished result. "It still feels like the same cottage but looks so different which is what I love the most. The sandblasting was by far the hardest part (clearing up after) but soooo worth it."

Stacey and Joe live in a gorgeous Tudor-style home that is reportedly worth £1.2million with Stacey's children Zachary and Leighton, their one-year-old son Rex, and their new baby daughter Rose who was born at 'Pickle Cottage' in October.

MORE: Why the Queen let Princess Anne live in the highest ranking royal palace instead

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.