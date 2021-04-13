Helen Skelton shares unseen look at breathtaking walled garden The Countryfile star's garden is her favourite home feature

Helen Skelton has given fans several glimpses inside her new property in Yorkshire, but not many of them have shown off her garden – until now.

The Countryfile star took to Instagram to share a photo of her garden view which she has been enjoying this week, even as lockdown measures begin to ease.

"Turns out I aged 70 years in lockdown - now we can go out I am happiest sitting here by myself watching the kids play (by that I mean fight obvs).... ps that is our pizza oven flanked by a box of 200 nerf bullets," Helen joked in the caption.

A big pond sits on a paved section of the garden close to the house, with a pretty water feature in the middle.

Behind it, Helen's lawn is flanked by flower beds that are filled with tulips and other wild plants. Pink cherry blossom and tall trees at the back provide plenty of privacy for the star and her family, while a small pizza oven could be seen resting on the wall ready for al fresco meals in the warmer weather.

The former Blue Peter presenter's fans quickly praised her beautiful grounds – and some even compared it to the show's iconic garden.

The Countryfile star shared a rare look at her garden

"Is that based on the Blue Peter Garden back in the day Helen?" commented one, while another added: "I so want a pond, you're very lucky. Lovely garden."

Helen lives in the countryside cottage with her rugby league player husband Richie Myler and their sons Ernie, five, and three-year-old Louis.

The TV star previously revealed the garden was one of the biggest attractions to the property. Speaking to Country Living, Helen said: "We bought it for the garden – that was the main pull.

Helen has patio doors leading onto the garden

"We found a tiny broken house with a two acre garden. My dad saw it and said 'it's a terrible idea', but then he saw the garden and said 'you can't not live here'. She's an old house that someone put a lot of love into, especially in the garden."

Since moving into the property in February 2020, after relocating from France, Helen and Richie have overhauled the house from top to bottom.

"It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels," Helen told HELLO!. "A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

