16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms revealed – you won't believe your eyes

The regal residences of the royals both in Britain and beyond are seriously impressive with lots of gilded features, grand furniture and plenty of antiques. Tour the living rooms of the Queen, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall. Keep scrolling and prepare to be amazed…

Princess Anne's living room at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne surprised fans when she unveiled her homely living room at Gatcombe Park where she watched Scotland play rugby alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. It features a red patterned sofa and matching armchair, pale green walls, wooden furniture and a plasma TV. The royal has decorated the space with lots of ornaments, books and framed pictures on the walls.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's living room

We got a glimpse inside the living room at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home when Meghan joined a video call to mark the first anniversary of SmartWorks. It features a beautiful fireplace with brick surround, with a vintage 'I Love California' framed print on display on their mantelpiece.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also have a second living room, where they have appeared several times since the coronavirus pandemic began. It's designed with cream walls and furnished with a cream linen sofa and a wooden dresser. There is also a trio of prints mounted upon one wall, believed to be a gift from close friend Oprah Winfrey.

Zara and Mike Tindall's living room

While Zara and Mike Tindall now live on the Gatcombe Park Estate, they previously called a £1.69million mansion in Cheltenham home – and it had the most beautiful living room. It featured a trio of floor-to-ceiling sash windows with white shutter blinds, a log burning fireplace, and had been furnished with a blue Chesterfield sofa and unique glass-topped coffee table.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' Blue Salon at Huis Ten Bosch

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters moved into Huis Ten Bosch in 2019 after carrying out significant renovation work. The blue salon is one of the cosiest rooms in the palace for the family to relax together, with a calming blue colour scheme across the walls, sofas and accessories. A giant collage by Maurice Scheltens and Liesbeth Abbenes, represents key elements in the life of the family such as King Willem's cape on the day of his coronation.

Photo: RVB – Corné Bastiaansen Via Het Koninklijk Huis

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's living room at Haga Palace

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a visit to Sweden in 2018, we got a glimpse inside the stylish living room at Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's residence, Haga Palace. The room has a white and grey colour scheme with a grey marble coffee table, cream sofas lined with grey velvet cushions, and orange-toned curtains to add a pop of colour.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark's living room at Fredensborg Palace

Queen Margrethe of Denmark recently shared a look inside the living room of the home she resides at during spring and summer: Fredensborg Palace.

The majestic room features high ceilings with gold floral wallpaper and light blue wainscoting lining the bottom with metallic gold strips that match the doors. As for furniture, she has a large cream and blue patterned sofa, with an oak table and four chairs upholstered in the same design as the sofa.

Prince William and Kate's living room at Kensington Palace

Royal fans got a rare look inside Prince William and Kate's living room at Kensington Palace when they hosted former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama in April 2016. The room has plush cream sofas positioned around an upholstered coffee table, and wooden dressers displaying a selection of photos, ornaments and lamps.

The Queen's living room at Buckingham Palace

The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace is one of the most intimate State Rooms that is regularly used for audiences and small gatherings. As the name suggests, the room has a white colour scheme, with opulent gold accents via mirrors, artwork and furnishings. Better still, there is a secret entrance the Queen uses to enter that is concealed as a mirror and cabinet.

The Queen's sitting room at Windsor Castle

The Queen can take advantage of impressive views of the rest of the castle from the sofa in this sitting room at her second home. Her Majesty has been pictured in the room as she held her weekly audience with Boris Johnson via telephone, and also when hosting private audiences. The cosy living room offers a more informal setting for meetings compared to other state rooms.

The Queen's saloon at Sandringham House

The saloon at Sandringham House is said to be the royals' favourite place to relax on the evenings during their time in Norfolk, and we can see why. The impressive room spans two floors and has ornate wooden columns, a piano and large sofas where the Queen and her family can relax when they're all together at Christmas.

Prince Andrew's living room at Royal Lodge Windsor

Sarah, Duchess of York shared a rare look inside Royal Lodge Windsor in a photo to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday. The snap showed the Duke of York sat on the sofa in their living room, which has large windows looking out to the garden, and an antique rug on the wooden flooring.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's drawing room at her New York townhouse

The drawing room on the second floor of Princess Marie-Chantal's New York home serves as their main entertaining space. It is filled with "easy neutrals" and boasts a geometric grey-and-black carpet, bespoke curved sofas in a bouclé linen and eye-catching cocktail tables by French designer-artists Eric Schmitt and Guy de Rougemont.

Photo: Kate Martin

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's living room at Amalienborg Palace

The Danish royals have a stunning living room inside Amalienborg Palace, with pastel walls, gold trims on the doors, and two cream sofas positioned around a contrasting rust-toned cushioned coffee table. Meanwhile, a large chandelier takes pride of place at the centre of the room.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's living room at Skaugum

Like many fellow royals, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have cream sofas in their living room at Skaugum. The couple hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their Oslo residence in 2018, and the room has bookshelves lining the walls, with a marble mantelpiece surrounding the fireplace, and chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe's sitting room at the Prince's Pavilion

Pictures released to celebrate Queen Letizia's 40th birthday in 2012 also offered a glimpse inside the Spanish royals' residence, the Prince's Pavilion on the outskirts of Madrid. The room has a neutral colour palette with metallic curtains, a textured three-seater sofa, and patterned rug on the floor.

