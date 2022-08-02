Sienna Miller's 16th-century cottage features the pink kitchen of dreams The actress revealed all in an interview with Architectural Digest

Sienna Miller has opened the doors to her quintessentially British cottage for the first time – and it is just as beautiful as you would imagine.

The actress lives in a 16th-century cottage in Buckinghamshire with her daughter Marlowe, and enlisted her friend Gabby Dellal to transform the interiors while she stayed in New York during lockdown in 2020.

Showcasing the finished result in an exclusive interview with Architectural Digest, Sienna revealed how she had bought the house "on a whim", but it has since become a "sanctuary" for the actress, along with her family and friends.

"It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted somewhere to escape. I bought the house on a whim—it offers a sanctuary," Sienna shared.

"I also wanted somewhere where family and friends could gather. It has a nurturing feeling; it is a home with a heart."

Sienna Miller revealed a look at her incredible kitchen makeover

One of the highlights of the historic cottage is the kitchen, which has been decorated in a pretty pink hue offset by green vintage lighting, and features a farmhouse table and chairs at the centre.

The room has a homely country feel and features an AGA oven, a retro-style Smeg fridge-freezer, and has open shelving to display cookware and accessories. Sienna revealed that the kitchen cabinets were made from old school desks, and a set of bi-fold doors, meanwhile, lead out to the garden, where a beautiful wildflower meadow can be found.

Sienna lives in a 16th-century cottage in Buckinghamshire

The meadow was a surprise to Sienna on her first visit to the home after spending six months away while the renovation took place, and she admitted the sight of it brought her to tears.

"I could not believe the transformation—I knew it had massive potential, but arriving to see this meadow in front of the house planted with wildflowers, I started to cry," she explained.

