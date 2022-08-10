Why Mark Wright stopped sharing updates on dream house with wife Michelle Keegan The couple have taken on a massive project

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are building their dream home together in Essex, and their Instagram feed @WrightyHome keeps fans up to date, but they haven't posted 19 July and here's why…

The couple haven't been as close to the project in recent weeks because they left the UK for a stint in Australia.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright show off first finished room inside mansion

Michelle was whisked to Australia in May to film the new BBC drama series Ten Pound Poms, and in July Mark flew out to join his wife and has been there ever since.

While Mark is usually regularly at the house building site, checking in on progress, he has instead been keeping up his fitness down under with scenic runs on the beach and intense workouts with elite personal trainers.

The last image the couple shared online

The last photograph shared to their home account, which has accumulated 421,000 followers, was a stunning image of their megamansion with a captivating-looking sunset.

Mark penned: "The sky over the house the other night. Genuinely not a single filter used!! Might frame it as artwork for the house?? Shown a lot of the exterior recently, who's ready to start seeing the inside?"

The couple's fans were amazed by the photo, with many commenting that the property is "gorgeous" and agreeing that they can't wait to see more.

The project is nearing the end now

We're sure when the power couple are back on UK soil they will be itching to show their fans the progress on their home which is no doubt still taking place during their time away.

A highlight of Michelle and Mark's mansion is going to be the hotel-worthy outdoor space which will have a huge pool, sun loungers and even club-style cabana beds.

The luxury theme is present inside too with the couple installing a sauna and steam room in their master bathroom and also having a party room complete with bar!

