Liz Truss' mammoth 115-room mansion she no longer occupies

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has an idyllic family home in Norfolk with her husband Hugh O’Leary and her daughters Liberty and Frances, but did you know she also used to have privileged access to a 115-room mansion?

Liz has relinquished many of her privileges by stepping down, but here's a special perk that she already lost over a month ago.

As part of Liz's current role as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, she was the resident of Chevening House, according to The Express, so when she stepped up to Prime Minister, the new Secretary of State Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, took over.

While the property itself may be dazzling, it's the surrounding 3,000-acre estate is truly jaw-dropping. The official website for the house states that the "gardens include a lake, maze, parterre and a double hexagonal walled kitchen garden". Wow!

There does come a catch with this rather swanky deal though, Liz has to share the access with fellow MP Dominic Raab, meaning she doesn't have the residence at her disposal at all times.

Liz's main family residence is located over 100 miles away from the Houses of Commons, in Norfolk. A leafy destination which is a big hit with royalty, with Prince William and Duchess Kate even having a country abode there.

In the same article, it has been reported that her three-bedroom home was purchased for a modest £180,000 but with house prices rocketing, Liz could be in for a treat if she ever came to sell the house.

According to home.co.uk, a detached home in the area is on average likely to be worth £309,889 so that's over £100,000 potential profit.

If Liz is successful in the race to become the next Prime Minister of the UK there is a chance that she and her family will relocate from their home which they've lived in since 2010, opting to stay at number 10 or number 11 Downing Street instead. We shall see!

