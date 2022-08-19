Geri Horner's drastic home renovations infuriate neighbours

Geri Horner has reportedly upset the neighbours at her Oxfordshire home, after having a stable for her 14 horses built on the land.

According to The Sun, the Spice Girl had the huge stable built to house her equestrian friends, without receiving planning permission, and is now seeking the permission retrospectively, leaving her neighbours irritated.

Neighbours have reportedly called the stable 'hideous', claiming that it's so big it affects mobile phone signal.

In a letter to the council, seen by The Sun, Geri's neighbours have bemoaned that the stable 'destroys landscapes and views' while other locals are annoyed that Geri and her husband Christian Horner are flouting planning permission rules.

One reportedly complained: "They have even re-routed public footpaths and installed their own style gates, how is that being allowed?"

Geri Horner and her husband Christian have reportedly upset neighbours

The Spice Girls singer and F1 star live with their son Monty, five, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, and they split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury, which is where the stable in question is.

Geri reportedly has 14 horses on her land

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

