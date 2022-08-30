DIY house projects that could lose you money Here's what to avoid at all costs

Thanks to YouTube and trusty Google, we're in a DIY era where everything can be learnt online, and that makes having nice homes accessible to so many people. However, there are some do-it-yourself projects that will actually leave you out of pocket in the long run. Worst House on the Street star Stuart Douglas spoke to HELLO! to reveal six DIY projects you should avoid because you could devalue your house…

WOW: 11 game-changing DIY tricks that cost under £5

1. Plumbing

Attempting plumbing with no experience is a bad idea as it can often cost more to rectify mistakes, especially if there are water leaks, due to poor workmanship or innocent mistakes.

Be cautious about attempted anything more than basic plumbing

2. Gas work

Never attempt DIY with anything that involves gas. You need certified professionals to do this as you require certificates for the work completed. Health and safety is always paramount.

3. Poor quality finishes

Absolutely get involved in some home decor DIY, but be mindful of your finish. If it looks amateur it’s more likely to make your house look worse rather than better!

The expert duo know how to flip houses fast / IMAGE: Limelight Creative

4. Removing walls

Don't take down walls without a structural engineer or qualified tradesmen having confirmed it isn't weight-bearing. This could be disastrous if a weight-bearing wall is removed without the structural support required.

MORE: 5 home updates to increase your property's value by 20%

REVEALED: How to transform your entire bathroom for £23 with an easy DIY hack

Only take down walls once they have been checked

5. Plastering

The quality of finish when plastering can be seen so if it's done badly, you'll notice it immediately. You might get away with plastering one wall in isolation but plastering a whole house is completely different and a difficult task to complete to a high standard. In my opinion, get the professionals in!

6. Fireplace excavation

If you want to reinstate a fireplace, I'd advise you to use a fully qualified and insured Chimney Sweep Specialist. They're called specialists for a reason! This is a specialist job so leave it to those who do it for a living.

Watch Scarlette & Stuart Douglas present Worst House on The Street on Channel 4, Tuesdays at 8pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.