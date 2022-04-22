11 game-changing DIY tricks that cost under £5

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

DIY extraordinaire Toni Trevillion has brought out her own book, DIY on a Budget and with Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch fans of her ideas, we're all in. While transforming your home can seem like a mammoth task with a huge price tag, there are some easy changes you can make today for less than five pounds…

Toni's DIY tips for your whole house

1. Changing handles on your furniture will make a huge impact, this can be used on anything with handles and even kitchen cupboards

2. Use static cling vinyl on your windows for privacy. This eliminates the need for nets, blinds and even curtains

Have you considered changing your grout instead of your tiles?

3. Declutter! This is free to do, and you could even make money if you were to sell your unwanted items

4. If you have scratches on any wooden item in your home, from flooring to furniture, use a walnut, rub the area with the nut and it will fill the scratches

5. Soft furnishings can be dyed, this can save so much money instead of replacing them to fit your decor

Toni's DIY tips for your bathroom

6. Many people hate the tiles in their bathroom without realising that it's the grout that is the issue. Updating bathroom grout will make a huge impact on the appearance of your entire bathroom

7. Cluttered bathrooms can be quickly fixed with a wall-mounted bathroom shelving unit, but these can set you back, use a simple spice rack hack to save money here!

Add a bathmat for an instant refresh

8. If you really want to change your tiles but don't have the funds for a full re-tile, use self-adhesive tile stickers, you can pick up a pack for under a fiver

9. Flooring is expensive, self-adhesive tiles found in certain discount stores can be picked up really cheaply and this will have a huge impact on your space

10. Think about accessories. Simple changes like a new toilet roll holder or a new bathmat are sometimes all you need for a fresh look

11. A lick of paint goes a long way and if you're only painting one wall you can do so with tester pots. Cheap and cheerful!

Want to learn more? Have a read of Toni's new book to get inspired.

DIY on a Budget book by Toni Trevillion, £11.99, Amazon

