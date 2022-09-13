Queen Elizabeth II's home closes to public following her death The Garden House is located on the Sandringham Estate

A home on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate that was listed for short-term stays via Airbnb only days before her death has been removed from the rental site following her passing.

The Garden House, which was formerly home to the Queen's head gardener, was inundated with bookings through to August 2024 from royal fans when it was listed on the site from £354. However, the listing has now been taken down and will reportedly only be reinstated "at the discretion of the hosting company and the owners of the property," according to the New York Post.

Owned by the late Queen, the charming home is the closest property to Sandringham House on the Sandringham Estate, and is furnished from the Royal Collection.

The four-bedroom home can sleep up to eight guests, and features a lounge area and dining room, and kitchen complete with an AGA and a farmhouse sink, along with beautiful gardens that were described as a "a sheer delight and provide a superb setting for this idyllic house".

The Garden House at Sandringham had been listed on Airbnb

In a statement announcing the listing, Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "We are delighted that the Garden House on Her Majesty The Queen's Sandringham Estate is now available to book on Airbnb.

"This picturesque cottage set in the grounds of one of the Queen's most beautiful estates is a perfect hideaway for guests looking for a truly unique stay, and hopefully they may even see a Corgi or two!"

The cottage used to be home to the Queen's head gardener

Her late Majesty also rented out cottages on her Balmoral estate, including Connachat Cottage, Karim Cottage and Rhebreck Lodge, which have also been closed following the Queen's death at the estate on Thursday.

The four bedroom home had taken bookings through to 2024

