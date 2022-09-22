Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's country mansion is so grand – see inside The TV star lives in Kent with his wife and son

Gregg Wallace has a beautiful home in Kent where he lives with his wife Anne-Marie, their son Sid and pet dogs. The Celebrity MasterChef star previously revealed he has made a big change to his home life in recent years after inviting his in-laws, Rina and Massimo, to live with them.

Since Anne-Marie's parents have moved in, they have helped out with their grandson, taking him out for afternoon walks and even reportedly allowing him to sleep in their bedroom for half the week, according to the MailOnline.

"When they moved in, they wanted to contribute. I said: 'No way. You don’t need to spend your money anymore. Enjoy your retirement. Come and look after us'," he said. See inside Gregg's idyllic country home...

Gregg showed off his "scruffy cosy office" on Instagram, revealing the walls are covered with wood and red bookshelves while wicker baskets and family photos sit on the desk.

Gregg and Anne-Marie's bedroom has cream walls and matching carpets, with a metal bed frame and traditional wooden furniture, including a dressing table.

Gregg shared a peek inside his baby son's nursery with this photo of Sid snuggling up to his huge teddy bear, named Brussels, in his wooden cot, where a framed picture hangs on the wall alongside it.

Gregg shared a photo of his son Sid bathing in the laundry room. It features yellow walls and white splashback panels, with a black sink and a matching tap.

The entrance to Gregg’s home features a large open hallway with wooden flooring, yellow walls and white wooden panelling. The space has been decorated with pieces of artwork and a large mirror, while a huge Christmas tree filled stood next to the stairs over Christmas.

As Gregg stood in his doorway to show off his impressive weight loss, the star revealed his traditional French doors which lead into his spacious living space.

Anne-Marie can be seen reclining on a cream coloured sofa. The chic, airy colourway makes their country home look all the cosier.

The stunning fireplace features a natural garland, hanging lights, nutcracker statues, a festive wreath and seven stockings. Gregg wrote: "I love this fireplace @anna____wallace everyone’s got a stocking with their name on it!" So as well as Anne-Marie, Gregg, Sid and their dogs, Gregg's other children from a previous relationship, Tom and Libby have a stocking each.

Gregg also has a wooden dresser topped with ornaments and framed photos in the hallway, along with a patterned rug on the floor where his dogs appear to enjoy sitting. A double doorway leads through to the open plan living room and dining area.

The living room has a similar colour scheme, with two patterned rugs, biscuit-coloured carpets and two cream leather sofas. A traditional log burning fire creates a cosy ambiance, while the room was beautifully decorated for Christmas with a large tree and garland hanging over the fireplace.

Gregg’s home boasts a huge back garden, with a long lawn and patio area with a fountain. The TV presenter shared a look at the view from upstairs over his frosty garden in December, showing there’s not another house in sight.

The garden has separate paved and gravel areas, with a large wooden shed and sprawling lawns.

