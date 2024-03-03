Jennifer Hudson poses inside her quirky home featuring graffiti walls in stunning new selfie

Jennifer Hudson has several properties around the United States, including one located in Los Angeles, close to her chat show studios.

And over the weekend, The Jennifer Hudson Show star took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse inside the quirky property as she enjoyed a night in with her beloved pet cat, MacVity.

The EGOT winner was pictured cuddling up to her four-legged friend while relaxing in the lounge, which is adorned with graffiti prints on the walls.

While the full words aren't visible, a large purple 'House' sign can be seen emblazoned across the top of the window.

Jennifer lives with her 14-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., who she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga. The pair also have a beautiful home located in the Burr Ridge area of Chicago, which Jennifer has shared several glimpses in over the years in photos posted on social media.

Jennifer Hudson inside her home - complete with graffiti walls

It's been an exciting time for the singer, who confirmed her relationship with Common in January, after he appeared on her show.

The pair didn't specifically reveal they were dating each other, but more than implied it after months of rumors.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Hudson has a number of properties across the United States

The pair were both talking about who they were dating without revealing names, until it was clear that they were talking about each other when Common mentioned that his significant other had an EGOT.

In February, during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer was reminded of the sweet moment by the chat show host.

She was quick to respond, teasing: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer with her boyfriend Common on her chat show

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well. She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most," she replied.

"I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer with her son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

When Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common have been dating since 2023

Jennifer and Common were first rumored to be dating in 2022, after making several appearances together. Common appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in January, shortly after appearing on his girlfriend's show, and the conversation turned once again to his love life.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one".

He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage. "I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added.

