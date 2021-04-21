The Repair Shop star Dominic Chinea's country home is on another level The Repair Shop star lives in Kent

Dominic Chinea is best known as the set designer and restoration expert on The Repair Shop. With a background in graphic design and car restoration, it's safe to say that he has plenty of creative and practical knowledge to design his perfect house.

Unfortunately, the TV star has kept his personal life very private, and although he often shares photos of his handiwork on the show, he's not so open about his own home.

When he's not at work, Dominic lives in Kent with his wife Maria, who he married in 2017. Take a look at their country house…

Dominic Chinea's garden

Dominic lives in a stunning red brick home, which is visible in the background of a photo he shared on Instagram. It has white windows and ivy climbing up the side of the property.

Outside, a white furniture set sits on a gravelled area to the side of the house, while a lawn at the back offers plenty of space for Dominic to grow plants.

"Getting ready for runner beans! Trimmed down some hazelnut trees and used the offcuts for some supports.. fingers crossed! I’m enjoying learning more about gardening, have you planted anything yet?!," he captioned the post.

Dominic Chinea's seating area

He shared a better looked at the outdoor seating area that sits in the walled garden.

Dominic Chinea's greenhouse

Clearly a fan of gardening, Dominic shared another snap of his greenhouse, which is filled with shelves holding terracotta pots and, most importantly, his homegrown avocado plants. Wild yellow flowers and bushes appear to shroud the garden in privacy.

Dominic Chinea's kitchen

Back in 2017, Dominic took his plants indoors and wrote: "Avocado factory at home! #avocado #plants #homegrown #patience."

It's not clear if this was taken inside his current home, but it appears to be taken in his kitchen which boasts white marble worktops, grey blinds and a large window.

