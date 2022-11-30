How much do Christmas lights really cost to run? The price might surprise you

Getting in the Christmas spirit amid the cost-of-living crisis feels a little different this year, with worry about how to heat your home and rising food shopping costs. But there is some good news on the horizon, and that's the truth about how much money it costs to run your Christmas lights…

Don't switch off your Christmas lights in the hope of saving big this season, because they may cost less than you think!

Many households are putting up their Christmas decorations

Festive Lights have developed a Christmas light energy calculator where you can specifically calculate how much your twinkling lights around the tree will set you back.

Paula Boston, Visual Merchandiser at Festive Lights reassures the public: "Shoppers are likely to be shocked at how inexpensive it is to get your home Christmas ready. Based on the average use of having your Christmas lights on for six hours per night, Brits are looking at a monthly cost of £0.71p [for outdoor lights] - and that's taking into account the new October energy price cap!"

Paula adds: "Modern Christmas lights use LEDs rather than filament bulbs which are less energy efficient. Plus, as they are designed to be decorative rather than offer practical lighting, they do tend to use relatively little electricity."

Martin confirmed the good news on Good Morning Britain

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, money expert Martin Lewis also reassured fans on the same topic. “As long as you’ve got LED lights, a string of 100, which is a pretty decent amount, if you were to have them on for six hours a day for the month, it would cost you around 18 pence," he remarked.

As you can see the figure varies slightly, depending on your exact lights, but essentially you can feel Christmassy all month long for less than £1 in total!

This electricity cost is much cheaper than many other household appliances that we have to run multiple times per day or per week.

Start shopping:

21 best Christmas lights that will make your friends and neighbours jealous

15 Christmas candles to get you in the festive spirit

Christmas table decor inspiration for a fabulous feast

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.