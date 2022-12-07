Newlywed Richard Osman's home with beautiful wife Ingrid is adorably eclectic

House of Games host Richard Osman, 53, recently tied the knot with actress Ingrid Oliver, 45, at the majestic Goodwood House – see inside their unique home together in London's affluent area of Chiswick.

The Pointless host has given his followers a fair few glimpses inside his private residence via his Instagram feed, which boasts 146,000 followers. The photos have included a look at his brand-new bathroom with freestanding bath as well as his jaw-dropping dining space that doubles up as a games room. Take a look…

WATCH: Richard Osman speaks out about how he met his famous wife

Richard Osman's living space

The presenter shared a snap of himself enjoying a brew at home, and the candid image revealed a look inside his open-plan living space. Behind him pink stairs could be seen and an array of quirky frames. There's also a hippo ornament displayed on a dark wood floating shelf.

Richard Osman's dining room

The definition of a genius dining table – Richard's high-shine dinner table swiftly turns into a pool table perfect for fun games nights.

The wood has herringbone floors and in-built shelving in a beautiful blue shade. The rest of the room is kept white, and the ceiling features spotlights.

Richard Osman's home office

The successful author uses his home office regularly but one day his beloved cat decided to give the velvet chair a go. Richard's desk is a Scandi-chic design with black legs and a wooden top. The space has been livened up with pot plants and the window offers up a leafy view.

Richard Osman's bathroom

Richard was chuffed with his new bathroom renovations, so much so that he took to Instagram to share it. The industrial-chic washroom has a freestanding bath, shower cubicle and a heated towel rail.

Chiswick is a popular location among many TV stars and the likes of Colin Firth, Phillip Schofield and Declan Donnelly reside there too.

